Rewind: The 2013 EHF Beach Handball EURO

In a nutshell

The eighth edition of the EHF Beach Handball EURO headed to Denmark for the first time in the competition’s history.

The city of Randers, with a population of just over 60,000, is Denmark’s sixth largest city and lies in the north west of the country – and about 139 miles (224 km) from Copenhagen.

According to our sources (Wikipedia) the main tourist attraction is the zoo, thanks to its artificial rainforest – apparently the largest in Northern Europe and home to 250 varieties of plan and 175 specials of animal.

But in the year 2013, 14 nations descended on this corner of Denmark to play in the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2013.

13 nations played in each event and were represented by: hosts Denmark, Norway, Hungary, Ukraine, Italy, Russia, Spain, Turkey, Croatia, Switzerland, Greece, Poland and Sweden.

From the President

This Beach Handball EURO was the first under the Presidency of Jean Brihault. The President in his notes in an official ebook that covered the event, spoke of the introduction of the newly-formed EHF Beach Handball Commission.

He added: “Their efforts to promote and further develop the sport within Europe. Since then, Beach Handball in Europe has undergone a tremendous revolution and is a staple of the European handball summer; hinged on growth that endures, a vast number of Beach Handball enthusiasts continue to follow the championship events”

Men’s winners

For the third successive men’s event the gold and silver medals went to Croatia and Russia. Having won in straight sets in 2009 and in 2011, Croatia made it a hat-trick of 2-0 wins, defeating a Russian team for the third time in a row. The silver for Russia was their fourth in the men’s event (2002, 2009, 2011, 2013).

Hosts Denmark were also celebrating a medal, as the overcame Serbia in the bronze medal match.

Women’s winners

In a thrilling final, Hungary claimed the women’s title and denied Denmark a memorable home gold. It was the first time a Hungarian women’s team had medalled in the event and meant Denmark had to settle for silver for the second EURO in a row after losing in the final to Croatia in 2011.

In the bronze medal match Norway secured their third medal in four events by beating Ukraine 2-0. The Norwegians had finished fourth two years before.