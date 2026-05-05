Eric Johansson steers THW Kiel to Hamburg
What a thriller in Kiel: After RK Nexe had won the reverse fixture of the EHF European League quarter-final last week 33:30, THW Kiel were under huge pressure. Nine minutes before the end, the German side were ahead 28:22, but almost with the buzzer, the visitors levelled the aggregate result at 30:27. In the penalty shoot-out, Andreas Wolff and Gonzalo Perez de Vargas saved two shots from Ivan Barbić and Ognjen Cenić – and finally top scorer Eric Johansson sent THW Kiel to the Winamax EHF Finals 2026 with the last strike.
Nexe gave us an outstanding challenge in both games. We played really well today in both attack and defence, but we should have wrapped up the game earlier. Then came some outstanding saves from the Nexe goalkeeper, and in the end, we held our nerve and won the penalty shoot-out. I'm really proud of my team and the staff at our club. This victory felt good because we've had some setbacks in recent weeks. Traveling to Hamburg was one of our major goals before the season. We've achieved it.
Kiel showed in both games what kind of character it takes to be one of the best and biggest teams in the world. We also put in a great performance – and for the full 120 minutes. Not many teams in Europe can say they challenged Kiel like that for 120 minutes. In the end, it's a matter of luck – but I'm proud of my team.