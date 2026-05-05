Your squad has only a few players over the age of 30. How did you compensate for their lack of experience?

Gábor Elek: First of all, every player in our squad is a Hungarian citizen. Our philosophy is to combine young talents with a few experienced players. Those experienced players are crucial in difficult moments, helping the younger ones through key situations. This balance worked very well this season.

Of course, there will be times when it does not work this smoothly, but right now this structure is functioning exactly the way we imagined. The biggest strength of our team is unity. We have a group of very good people with a professional attitude, humility and a strong desire to improve. They have real ambitions in handball, not just to be part of it, but to achieve something meaningful. This mentality has played a major role in where we are today.

Esztergom's Road to Dijon has not been an easy one, starting with the difficult matches in the qualification round then the group phase and finally the quarter-finals against Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC. Now, you are drawn against the hosts, Dijon, at the EHF Finals; how much of a challenge will it be to play last year's bronze medallists for a place in the final?

Gábor Elek: We still have some time to prepare for Dijon, and we are also fully focused on our domestic league, so I have not yet analysed them in depth. What is clear is that at this stage, there are no weak teams. On paper, we might be considered the least experienced side, but we have already proven earlier in the season that we can compete with anyone.

For us, being here is already a huge achievement and a celebration. That also means we can play with less pressure than others. Ultimately, matches like these are decided by current form and physical condition, and in that regard, we believe we can compete with any opponent.