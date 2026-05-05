MOL Esztergom coach Gábor Elek eyes EHF Finals success

MOL Esztergom coach Gábor Elek eyes EHF Finals success

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
05 May 2026, 15:00

MOL Esztergom have had a fairytale debut season in the EHF European League Women. Starting in qualification round 3, the Hungarian side are now preparing for the EHF Finals Dijon métropole — despite never having played a European club competition before.

Head coach Gábor Elek is at the heart of Esztergom's evolution. Formerly head coach for the Hungarian national team and EHF Champions League Women side FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, Elek is keen for his young squad to make the most out of the EHF Finals.

Going back to the start of the season, you were entering the EHF European League as debutants in the EHF club competitions. Did you dream about reaching the EHF Finals back then, and are you surprised by the quality and character that you possess within the squad?

Gábor Elek: No, at that point it wasn't even a dream, and we didn't really focus on it. We knew we were newcomers on the European stage, but we also have several players with solid international experience — myself included. We weren't thinking in terms of results like that, but rather about development and getting as close as possible to the teams we faced in the group stage.

What happened still feels somewhat like a dream, especially how quickly we managed to adapt to the rhythm of the European League group stage. That was fantastic. I expected the young players to improve and adapt, but not to this extent. That's probably what we're most proud of right now. Especially considering that just two years ago we were playing in the second division, this progress is truly remarkable.

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Your squad has only a few players over the age of 30. How did you compensate for their lack of experience?

Gábor Elek: First of all, every player in our squad is a Hungarian citizen. Our philosophy is to combine young talents with a few experienced players. Those experienced players are crucial in difficult moments, helping the younger ones through key situations. This balance worked very well this season.

Of course, there will be times when it does not work this smoothly, but right now this structure is functioning exactly the way we imagined. The biggest strength of our team is unity. We have a group of very good people with a professional attitude, humility and a strong desire to improve. They have real ambitions in handball, not just to be part of it, but to achieve something meaningful. This mentality has played a major role in where we are today.

Esztergom's Road to Dijon has not been an easy one, starting with the difficult matches in the qualification round then the group phase and finally the quarter-finals against Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC. Now, you are drawn against the hosts, Dijon, at the EHF Finals; how much of a challenge will it be to play last year's bronze medallists for a place in the final?

Gábor Elek: We still have some time to prepare for Dijon, and we are also fully focused on our domestic league, so I have not yet analysed them in depth. What is clear is that at this stage, there are no weak teams. On paper, we might be considered the least experienced side, but we have already proven earlier in the season that we can compete with anyone.

For us, being here is already a huge achievement and a celebration. That also means we can play with less pressure than others. Ultimately, matches like these are decided by current form and physical condition, and in that regard, we believe we can compete with any opponent.

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You are also the only debutants out of the four teams playing at the EHF Finals. How important is it to prepare the squad mentally for the EHF Finals and what would your message be to your players ahead of the semi-final?

Gábor Elek: Mental preparation is always important, not only at a final four, but also in group matches or important domestic games. However, I believe the idea of ‘motivating a team’ is sometimes misunderstood. At this level, in a final four, motivation is not an issue: if it is, then there is already a problem.

My message to the players will be shared personally, but one thing is clear: it is already difficult for young players to break into the international elite, but it is even harder to stay there. So, our task is not only to reach this level, but to maintain it and continue building from here.

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Lea Faragó and Emília Varga are among the standout players in the EHF European League this season. How important are they to the squad, especially given the fact that they have both scored over 50 goals each?

Gábor Elek: Players like Lea Faragó and Emília Varga are very important for us, but their performance is always part of a bigger system. Our success is not built on individuals, but on collective work and development. At the same time, it is clear that their contribution —  both in goals and overall performance — is significant and reflects their progress this season. But what is most important for us is that these individual performances fit into the team structure and help the collective function at a high level.

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You won the Cup Winners' Cup twice in 2010/11 and 2011/12 and finished as runners-up in the Champions League in 2022/23 with FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria. How different is it to get to the EHF Finals with the underdogs in the competition, and what does this success mean to you on a personal level as a coach?

Gábor Elek: Reaching the final stages of any European competition is always special. I have experienced this before, but even then, we were not considered favourites when we won the EHF Cup or reached the Champions League final.

It is similar now. I have never focused on what comes next in the long term, only on the next step. At the same time, I always tell my players: when the opportunity is there, you have to take it. Not dream about it — live it. Now we are at the door of a big opportunity. We have nothing to be ashamed of this season, and we are not going there just to avoid failure, but to achieve success.

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What are MOL Esztergom's long-term goals after this season?

Gábor Elek: This club model has only been built over the past three years. Just two seasons ago, we were effectively playing at second division level, and since then we have taken very big steps forward year by year. Reaching the EHF Finals in such a short time is something exceptional, and of course, it shows the potential of this project.

At the same time, we are aware that this kind of rapid progress can come with fluctuations in the future. Our goal is to continue building the club in a stable way and strengthen our foundations. As long as we have the strong support system behind us, we believe we can remain competitive at this level. This season proved that we are not just participants in European competitions anymore — we have established ourselves on the European map.

 

Photos © Gergely Lőrinczi / MOL Esztergom

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