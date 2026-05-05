Despite defeat, Montpellier make it to Hamburg
For the third time since 2023, Montpellier Handball have qualified for the final tournament of the EHF European League Men. But the Road to the Winamax EHF Finals (30/31 May) was temporarily much steeper than expected. HC Vardar fought like lions to make their miracle come true, but the ten-goal deficit from the reverse fixture was too huge to overcome and book their ticket to Hamburg.
Over the two matches, they were better than us. In the second match we were really good - we fought and believed until the end. Respect to Montpellier as a team. I knew it would be difficult, but we fought until the end. I don’t want to say anything bad about my players - they gave everything. We definitely learned something. Thanks to our players. We are happy that as a club we are back in Europe, among the top teams.
It was a tough match. We knew from the first game that it would be difficult. I know the atmosphere in Skopje - they are always together with the team. Today they were fantastic. Vardar showed Europe that they have a great atmosphere. As for the game, we knew it would be hard. We had a good result from the first match and we kept that advantage. We
made many mistakes and lost balls, and the goalkeepers were excellent. Still, we managed to get back into the game and qualify for Hamburg.