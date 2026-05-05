Lucky Melsungen complete same set-up as in 2025
With his one and only goal in 60 minutes, Rubén Marchán secured MT Melsungen’s ticket to the Winamax EHF Finals 2026. Forty-five seconds before the end, the Spaniard netted for 19:23 at FC Porto – and after winning the reverse fixture 28:23, the German side qualified for the final tournament of the EHF European League for the second time after 2025. As SG Flensburg-Handewitt, THW Kiel and Montpellier Handball had already clinched their berths for the Winamax EHF Finals 2026, the same four teams as last year will compose the event on 30/31 May. The draw for the semi-finals will be conducted on Friday 8 May, 11:00 CEST (live on EHFTV).
In the final minutes of the match, we wasted good chances to score, and in these knockout rounds, those details make the difference. We have to accept this outcome, but it’s frustrating. It’s hard to accept, but I’m very proud of the team and the way they fought until the end against a Bundesliga team.
It was a very hard game, Porto were very well, our defence did a good game, but in attack wasn´t our best day it costed us a lot, we knew that playing against them is tough specially at their home, but we are very happy to be at the final tournament, for us it's a dream.