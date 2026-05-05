Goal record brings Flensburg to the Winamax EHF Finals
Defending champions SG Flensburg-Handewitt booked their ticket for the Winamax EHF Finals 2026 as the first team. After a draw against their German rivals TSV Hannover-Burgdorf on home ground last week, the team of Aleš Pajović won the goal fest in Hanover in the second leg 43:35. No other team has ever scored more goals in a single quarter-final match or on aggregate in any quarter-final in the EHF European League Men.
Now, Flensburg aim to become the first team with three consecutive trophies in this competition. After a weak start, goalkeeper Kevin Møller became the key for Flensburg. The draw for the Winamax EHF Finals will be conducted on Friday 8 May, 11:00 CEST (live on EHFTV).
Congratulations to Flensburg and good luck for the rest of the Bundesliga season and for the Final4 in Hamburg. We played very well in the first half, particularly in attack. In the final minutes of the first half, we went on a 1-5 run which knocked us off our stride a bit, as did the opening minutes of the second half. We tried a lot of things after that, but it wasn’t enough.
I’m delighted – we’re off to Hamburg. Hannover were really up for it and it wasn’t easy at all. In the first half, we were a bit lucky to score five goals in the last five minutes, which really helped us. In the second half, Hannover made a lot of mistakes early on and we capitalised on that. There were plenty of goals again, just like in the first leg.“