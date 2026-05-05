Goal record brings Flensburg to the Winamax EHF Finals 

QUARTER-FINALS, SECOND LEG

Top scorers: Leif Tessier (Recken – TSV Hannover-Burgdorf) 10/12, Lasse Møller (SG Flensburg-Handewitt) 10/12

First leg result: 39:39, Flensburg won 82:74 on aggregate

The fans saw pure high-speed and almost no defence in the first half; after only seven minutes the score was 7:5, and by the break they had witnessed 42 goals.

After an early red card for Flensburg wing Domen Novak (foul against August Pedersen), Recken pulled ahead to a three-goal advantage on four occasions.

The saves of Benjamin Buric and Kevin Møller turned the match around, as Flensburg produced a 5:1 run for their 22:20 half-time lead – and added another 3:0 right after the break.

Backed by this clear advantage and Møller’s saves, the defending champions had full control until the end; the ticket to Hamburg was effectively secured when Lasse Møller scored his tenth goal for 38:31 with ten minutes left.

For Hannover-Burgdorf, the international journey ended just as it did in their first ever quarter-final participation in the EHF Cup 2018/19 – they were eliminated by a German team. Back then it were Füchse Berlin; now it were Flensburg.

Flensburg show an incredible attacking performance

The 39:39 in the reverse fixture last week in Flensburg had already been the all-time high-scoring match in any European League Men quarter-final since the competition’s introduction in the 2020/21 season. Flensburg are the team with the highest number of goals in the EHF European League this season, netting 502 times in 14 matches, an average of 35.85. The 41:34 was their 500th goal of the season in this competition. Netting 43 times, they broke their own quarter-final goal record for a single team after winning 41:30 at Sävehof in the 2023/24 season.



On their way to the Winamax EHF Finals 2026 they lost only three of 14 matches – all in the main round against THW Kiel (twice) and Montpellier. In the knock-out stage, they drew twice at home, against Danish side SAH – Aarhus in the play-offs and against Hanover in the quarter-final, but won both respective away matches. In 2024, Flensburg had beaten Füchse Berlin in the final; last year, they defeated Montpellier to become the first team in the competition to defend the title.