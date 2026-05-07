Sara Hald: “It's a very unique experience”

Sara Hald: “It's a very unique experience”

ER 2842 (1)
EHF / Danijela Vekić
07 May 2026, 15:30

Viborg HK will play the EHF Finals Dijon métropole after a three-season absence, with the EHF European League Women 2025/26 season marking their return to European competition for the first time since 2021/22. Back then, in Graz, the Danish side finished runners-up, falling to SG BBM Bietigheim in the final.

Now, Viborg have another shot at a European trophy — which would be their 10th, having won the EHF Champions League, EHF Cup and Cup Winners' Cup in the past — but the path to it is anything but easy. To get there, they will have to overcome another German side, Thüringer HC, in the semi-finals.

And while most of the squad are experiencing their first EHF European League Women campaign or will step onto the EHF Finals stage for the first time, one player knows exactly what it takes — line player Sara Hald.

One of Viborg's team captains and a key player at both ends of the court, Hald remains the only link to the club's last EHF Finals appearance and will be expected to lead the team at the EHF Finals Dijon métropole 2026 on 16/17 May 2026.

Viborg are back at the EHF Finals after the 2021/22 season and also returned to European competition this season after missing out for the last three. How does it feel to be back on this stage with the club?

Sara Hald: It feels very good. Of course, it has been a big goal for us in the club to reach the EHF competition again. Now that we are back and have reached the finals, it is a significant step, and everyone is very excited. It is huge for us girls, and it is huge for the club.

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This Viborg team is very different from the one that reached the EHF Finals in 2022, where the club finished runners-up. How would you compare the two teams, and do you feel this group has what it takes to go maybe one step further?

Sara Hald: Of course, it is two very different teams. For many of the girls in our team, it is the first time they have played in the European League, so that will have some impact. But I think we have played a very good season and shown that we are strong, especially in the European competition. So I am not concerned.

As one of the team captains and a key player in both defence and attack, how do you see your role within this group, and how much are you personally enjoying playing these decisive matches?

Sara Hald: The team means a lot to me and the club means a lot to me. I have played here for many seasons now. I am just looking forward to sharing this experience with all the girls, and I hope that everyone will enjoy it, because you are not sure if you are ever going to experience it again. I feel very lucky to have this chance again, and I am very happy about that.

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Viborg came through qualification, a demanding group phase and an exciting quarter-finals to get here. How much did that journey shape the team ahead of the EHF Finals, and how satisfied are you with your performances so far?

Sara Hald: I am actually very satisfied. We came into a very tough group and finished second, and then we beat Rapid. I think that says a lot about the team, because it has not been an easy way to reach the Finals. It shows that we have a lot of quality. It will be tough in Dijon, we know that, but I also think we still have a lot to give.

In the semi-finals you face Thüringer HC. What kind of challenge do you expect from them and what do you think could be a key for a win?

Sara Hald: Thüringer is a very good team. They have had a strong season and also won the EHF Finals last year. We really need to be at our best. For us, a key in every match is to play fast and against Thüringer, that will also be very important if we want to win. I think it will be very close and very tough, so I am really looking forward to it.

Their left back [Johanna Reichert] is a very good player. She has had a crazy season and scored more than 10 goals in each match against Nykøbing in the quarter-finals. So she will definitely be a big focus for us.

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With the EHF Finals taking place in Dijon, there will be strong home support for the hosts. What kind of atmosphere do you expect, and will Viborg have backing in the stands as well?

Sara Hald: I believe we have very good fans who will also come and cheer for us. We have played in Dijon earlier this season, so we know it is a very good atmosphere and a very nice arena to play in, with a lot of noise. We are really looking forward to that.

Viborg is a club with a rich European history, but the last European trophy came in 2014. How much would it mean to bring a European title back to the club?

Sara Hald: It would mean a lot. Viborg has won many titles and European trophies in the past, but it has been some years now. This shows that we are slowly coming back and moving in the right direction. We are trying to get better and better, so it would be special because it would show that we were and we are taking the right steps.

Of course, we want to win and go for the gold, and I am sure the team will try everything to do that.  No matter how it ends, it is already a big step for us to reach the Finals. I just hope we can play a very good tournament and that all the girls will enjoy it, because it is a very unique experience.

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Photos © Sabin Malisevschi; Johnny Pedersen; Viborg HK; Pawel Andrachiewicz / Foto Andrus

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