Now, Viborg have another shot at a European trophy — which would be their 10th, having won the EHF Champions League, EHF Cup and Cup Winners' Cup in the past — but the path to it is anything but easy. To get there, they will have to overcome another German side, Thüringer HC, in the semi-finals.

And while most of the squad are experiencing their first EHF European League Women campaign or will step onto the EHF Finals stage for the first time, one player knows exactly what it takes — line player Sara Hald.

One of Viborg's team captains and a key player at both ends of the court, Hald remains the only link to the club's last EHF Finals appearance and will be expected to lead the team at the EHF Finals Dijon métropole 2026 on 16/17 May 2026.

Viborg are back at the EHF Finals after the 2021/22 season and also returned to European competition this season after missing out for the last three. How does it feel to be back on this stage with the club?

Sara Hald: It feels very good. Of course, it has been a big goal for us in the club to reach the EHF competition again. Now that we are back and have reached the finals, it is a significant step, and everyone is very excited. It is huge for us girls, and it is huge for the club.