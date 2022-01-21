Esbjerg and FTC to meet in Denmark

Round 11 of the DELO EHF Champions League group phase 2021/22 will feature two exciting clashes between Danish and Hungarian sides as the teams continue their bid to qualify for the quarter-finals directly.

In Match of the Week in Denmark, group A leaders Team Esbjerg are aiming to increase the gap to FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, who are only one point behind in the standings, in a pivotal game for the race to finish in the top two places.

In group B, another Danish-Hungarian duel will be a highlight, as Györi Audi ETO KC will be looking for their 11th straight win in the current competition. However, their rivals Odense Håndbold seem to be a hard nut to crack, as they have won four of their five away games so far.

GROUP A

Rostov-Don (RUS) vs Buducnost BEMAX (MNE)

Saturday 22 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

Rostov have secured at least a place in the play-offs after last weekend's 31:25 win against Dortmund, but they have lost two of their five home matches this season

Buducnost have a poor record in away games, suffering five losses this season and winning only twice in their last 18 away games in the DELO EHF Champions League

if Rostov score 24 goals, they will become the 14th team to have scored 2,500 goals in the DELO EHF Champions League

in a domestic league game on Wednesday afternoon against HC Lada, Rostov suffered their second loss in four matches in 2022 (29:30)

Rostov have won all three games played against Buducnost, including a 25:19 win in the most recent game in October 2021

CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs BV Borussia 09 Dortmund (GER)

Saturday 22 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV