Györ cruise in MOTW; Metz and FTC secure important wins

25 January 2025, 21:00

The two quarter-final spots available in group A have been secured in round 11 of the EHF Champions League Women 2024/25, as Metz Handball and FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria clinched the two tickets with away wins against HC Podravka Vegeta and CS Gloria 2018 BN, respectively.

In the Match of the Week, reigning champions Györ secured their 23th win against Buducnost (33:21) in the battle between the teams with the largest number of matches in the EHF Champions League Women.

  • FTC’s ninth win of the season in 11 matches saw the Hungarian side secure their quarter-final spot, as they hit the nine-win mark only for the fourth season in history, while this was also their 130th win in the European premium competition
  • after scoring nine goals in the previous 10 matches this season, left back Bianca Bazaliu had a fantastic match against FTC, scoring 11 times for Gloria in her best outing of her career in the top-flight competition
  • the only unbeaten side, Metz Handball, extended their streak to 11 matches after a hard-fought game against HC Podravka Vegeta, who conceded their first loss since October 2024, when they were also beaten by Metz
  • the French side have also clinched their quarter-finals ticket and are favourites to win the group, with an easier path towards the EHF FINAL4, holding a three-point lead over FTC, with three matches to go
  • in the Match of the Week, Györ overcame a slow start to secure their 229th win in history in the EHF Champions League Women and their 23rd against Buducnost, with a commanding 33:21 performance.
  • Brest’s hopes for a quarter-final berth were squashed after a slow start against HB Ludwigsburg, as their comeback could not be completed, with the German side taking a 28:26 win

GROUP A

CS Gloria 2018 BN (ROU) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) 23:26 (11:12)

Laura Glauser delivered an excellent performance with 15 saves for a 40 per cent saving efficiency, while right wing Angela Malestein and centre back Daria Dmitrieva combined for 11 goals for FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, as the Hungarian champions secured their ninth win of the season, one of the best starts in history for Allan Heine’s side. With only CSM Bucuresti being able to tie FTC on points this season, and the Hungarian side holding the tie-breaker, FTC are in the quarter-finals of the European premium competition for the third consecutive time, as they cannot fall lower than the second place in the group, with three matches left. On the other side, Gloria are still seventh, as the battle for the play-offs will go to the wire.

 

 

We met one of the strongest teams in the Champions League, one of the contenders to win it, a team with a very valuable and very balanced squad. But I think that CS Gloria 2018 BN played one of the best games in this edition of the Champions League. It was a balanced game, a game in which, I think, we defended very well. We had a mostly good defense in the first and second half, with small moments out of sync, but for the most part we defended well.
Florentin Pera
Head coach, CS Gloria 2018 BN
First of all thank you for a great fight! We knew from the beginning it would be hard, that it would be a tough game here. It was a great atmosphere. We had quite a good start of the game from my perspective. I think we had good control in defence and also in our offence. I think there were some good performances today. Especially in their attack, I think Bianca Bazaliu played an extraordinary game.
Allan Heine Pedersen
Head coach, FTC Rail-Cargo Hungaria

HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) vs Metz Handball (FRA) 26:28 (9:14)

Podravka rode their joint-largest unbeaten streak in the European premium competition entering this match, but, in the end, it was Metz who celebrated the win and safe passage to the quarter-finals, after securing a top-two placement in the group. The Croatian side briefly took the lead in the first half, but Metz controlled the match with their tempo and efficiency, leading by as many as six goals in the start of the second half. Zsófi Szemerey had 17 saves for a 40 per cent save efficiency, while right wing Lucie Granier and centre back Petra Vamos scored six goals each for Metz, who are enjoying their best start ever in the EHF Champions League Women, with an 11-match unbeaten streak.

 

 

I regret the first half because we missed too many chances. The game is played for 60 minutes and we came back in the second half. We also had a draw. Quite simply, Metz are the strongest in our group, if not among all 16 teams. They punished us for what we did not take advantage of and Metz's victory was deserved.
Tina Barišic
Left back, HC Podravka Vegeta
It was a really tough game. We played really well in certain periods of the match. But, something happened in the middle of the second half. I don't know exactly what. We have to work on our mistakes, but I am proud of my team because we fought until the last second. We were mentally strong again. When it was necessary, we scored a goal or managed to make a save.
Petra Vamos
Centre back, Metz Handball

GROUP B

MOTW: Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Buducnost (MNE) 33:21 (18:12)

The two teams with the largest number of wins in the history of the EHF Champions League Women collided in this round’s Match of the Week and it was reigning champions Györ who secured their 23rd win against Buducnost. The Montenegrin side led until the 19th minute, but scored a single goal until the break, as Györ’s top scorer this season Dione Housheer scored four goals and Bruna de Paula added five goals in the first half. From that moment on, it was plain sailing for Györ against the last-placed side in the group. All but one outfield player scored for the Hungarian side in a dominating win, which avenged their only draw, as the reigning champions take a commanding lead in the standings, with a big chance to clinch the first place. It was also Györ’s 229th win in the European premium competition, 68 more than Buducnost, who are currently in the second place.

 

 

I was nervous at the beginning of the match. We faced an extremely well-defending Buducnost, who we knew would lead their attacks for a long time. It is difficult to defend against this, but we managed to change the picture of the game with the five-one. What I was satisfied with in the first half was that we only allowed 14 shots on goal to the opponent. After the break, the saves came thanks to Sandra, and our defence worked better.
Per Johansson
Head coach, Györi Audi ETO KC
We started well in defence and attack, but after the 20th minute we softened in defence, and they punished our technical mistakes and scored easy goals. I am sorry that after a good start we continued like this. We need to work on extending this period and believing in ourselves more against stronger teams as well.
Tanja Ivanovic
Right back, Buducnost

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs HB Ludwigsburg (GER) 26:28 (13:15)

Conceding a 0:5 run in the first six minutes of the game is not the best way to start a match in the European premium competition, but Brest had a mountain to climb after failing to score a single goal in the first six minutes and 12 seconds against HB Ludwigsburg. It went from bad to worse, as Ludwigsburg were leading by eight goals, 9:1, but eventually Brest bounced back and took their first lead after 32 minutes, 16:15. However, it was too little, as they lost the momentum again, scoring a single goal in the last 10 minutes, enabling the opponents to clinch a 4:1 run to take a 28:26 win.The goalkeeper with the largest number of saves this season, Ludwigsburg’s Johanna Bundsen, had another fantastic outing, with 17 saves for a 41 per cent saving efficiency.

 

 

We were not expecting the start we had. We knew it was going to be a battle, but in the first 10 minutes we were behind on everything and they played very well. There was a real reaction though. It was a special scenario tonight. We still have a few regrets about that scenario because we came back well at the start of the second half, but we did not manage to get back into it.
Raphaëlle Tervel
Head coach, Brest Bretagne Handball
We are very happy to have won here. It is very difficult to win here with the atmosphere and the spectators cheering Brest on. It was a very tough fight. We were a bit lucky at the end but we played very well. I'm very happy, we played a very good game defensively.
Jakob Vestergaard
Head coach, HB Ludwigsburg
Main photo © Aniko Kovacs

