Györ cruise in MOTW; Metz and FTC secure important wins

The two quarter-final spots available in group A have been secured in round 11 of the EHF Champions League Women 2024/25, as Metz Handball and FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria clinched the two tickets with away wins against HC Podravka Vegeta and CS Gloria 2018 BN, respectively.

In the Match of the Week, reigning champions Györ secured their 23th win against Buducnost (33:21) in the battle between the teams with the largest number of matches in the EHF Champions League Women.