Esbjerg cap off group phase with a win

Team Esbjerg secured their fifth win of the season, after a convincing performance against Bietigheim, 37:29, but could not avoid finishing sixth in the group, with 12 points, four less than fifth-places Vipers Kristiansand.

Bietigheim won only once in 14 games and finished last and will meet Hungarian powerhouse Györ in the Round of 16.

GROUP A

Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) 37:29 (18:14)

one week after putting ten goals past Metz, German centre back Kim Naidzinavicius had another great outing, scoring six goals against Esbjerg

the Danish side converted 78 percent of their shots in the first half to take a commanding lead, 18:14

backs Kristine Breistol, Sonja Frey and Mette Tranborg were Esbjerg’s top scorers, combining for 18 goals

this was Esbjerg’s best-ever attacking outing in the DELO EHF Champions League, two goals better than their previous record

Esbjerg finished sixth in the group and will face Brest in the Round of 16, while Bietigheim meet Group B winners Györ in the next phase

Esbjerg show their attacking mettle

The Danish side broke their scoring record in the European top competition by two goals, but their attack seriously improved in the last games. With a 74 percent shot efficiency throughout the game, Esbjerg should expect the same in the Round of 16 tie against Brest.