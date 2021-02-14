20210214 Team Esbjerg SG BBM Bietigheim Marit Frafjord
EHF Champions League

Esbjerg cap off group phase with a win

EHF / Adrian Costeiu14 February 2021, 16:52
Team Esbjerg secured their fifth win of the season, after a convincing performance against Bietigheim,  37:29, but could not avoid finishing sixth in the group, with 12 points, four less than fifth-places Vipers Kristiansand.
Bietigheim won only once in 14 games and finished last and will meet Hungarian powerhouse Györ in the Round of 16.
GROUP A
Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) 37:29 (18:14)
  • one week after putting ten goals past Metz, German centre back Kim Naidzinavicius had another great outing, scoring six goals against Esbjerg
  • the Danish side converted 78 percent of their shots in the first half to take a commanding lead, 18:14
  • backs Kristine Breistol, Sonja Frey and Mette Tranborg were Esbjerg’s top scorers, combining for  18 goals
  • this was Esbjerg’s best-ever attacking outing in the DELO EHF Champions League, two goals better than their previous record
  • Esbjerg finished sixth in the group and will face Brest in the Round of 16, while Bietigheim meet Group B winners Györ in the next phase
Esbjerg show their attacking mettle
The Danish side broke their scoring record in the European top competition by two goals, but their attack seriously improved in the last games. With a 74 percent shot efficiency throughout the game, Esbjerg should expect the same in the Round of 16 tie against Brest.

Everybody is under pressure with two matches each week, so when it is possible to have a game, where the team is only using 90 percent, I can see nothing wrong with that. As long as the team is ready to give 100 percent the next match.
Jesper Jensen
Head Coach, Team Esbjerg
