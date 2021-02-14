Court of Handball decides on the Valcea vs Brest match

The Court of Handball has reached its decision regarding the disciplinary proceedings opened against the club Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) following its failure to play the DELO EHF Champions League 2020/21 Group Phase match against SCM Ramnicu Valcea, scheduled on 14 February 2021 in Romania.

The French club was unable to travel to Romania due to the cancellation of its flight because of bad weather conditions. As no alternative could be found and the Group Phase ended on 14 February 2021, the match had to be cancelled.

The Court of handball has decided that the result of the match SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) is 10:0 goals and 2:0 points. No further sanctions are imposed on the club as no fault can be attributable to the club.