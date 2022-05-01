Esbjerg earn win in Bucharest thanks to last-gasp goal

In an entertaining first leg of the EHF Champions League Women quarter-finals in Bucharest, Vilde Mortensen Ingstad's last-second goal secured Team Esbjerg a narrow win at CSM Bucuresti, 26:25, and the tie is still wide open ahead of the return leg in Denmark on Sunday 8 May.

QUARTER-FINAL, FIRST LEG

MOTW: CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN) 25:26 (9:12)

both sides lacked efficiency in the first half, but Esbjerg did a better job and deservedly led by three goals

inspired by Cristina Neagu, CSM closed the gap to one goal several times after the break before Esbjerg pulled clear to lead 24:20 in the 53rd minute

however, a couple of Tess Wester's saves saw the home side enjoy a 4:0 run and draw level at 24:24 three minutes from the buzzer, but Esbjerg ultimately won after Henny Ella Reistad set up Vilde Mortensen Ingstad to score on the last attack of the game

Neagu became the top scorer of the match with nine goals and continues to top the scoring chart of the competition — now with a tally of 103 goals

after netting seven times for Esbjerg, Kristine Breistøl finished as her team's best scorer and received the Player of the Match award

Another tight battle between CSM and Esbjerg



When CSM and Esbjerg met in the group phase of the EHF Champions League Women, their encounters were also extremely tight, as the teams split the points in Romania (29:29) and Esbjerg claimed a narrow win at home (22:21).

The Danish team were dominant for most of the game on Sunday, and although CSM nearly snatched a draw, Esbjerg's win was a fair result. However, this tie will last for 60 more minutes, and Jesper Jensen's team will need to keep fighting hard if they are to reach the EHF FINAL4 Women for the first time.

