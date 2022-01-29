Esbjerg eliminate Podravka with straightforward win

Jesper Jensen, head coach Team Esbjerg: "We are happy with the win. We expected a tough match, but we started well in the first half. Our mid-week match in the national league did not go well, so we had things to prove. The effort from the players was good, so we are happy with the big win."

Kaja Kamp, line player Team Esbjerg: "I really like the fight in these matches. More than in the national league. I just like it when we can use our physique."

Antonio Pranjic, assistant coach HC Podravka Vegeta: "We are not happy only having 2 points at this moment in the Champions League, but injuries early on in the tournament was an issue for us."

Iryna Stelmakh, line player HC Podravka Vegeta: "Team Esbjerg are hard to play against. The first half was awful, but it got better during the second half, but injuries is an issue for us at the moment."