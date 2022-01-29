Magura earn hard-fought win against Lada

Alexandru Weber, Magura coach: "I feel that we had the game in our hands in the first half, and after, in the second half we lost the focus a little bit but we came back in the game and we finished in a good way.”

Valentina Blazevic, Magura centre back: "It was a very hard game, physically and also emotionally, but we really fight until the end for our win. We’ve had a lot of time to prepare for this match and we put effort in this game with Lada and at the end we won and we are very happy about this. For the next game we don’t have a lot of time to prepare because we are going on the road for five or six days, but the most important is to learn from the mistakes we made today and try to fix it in the next game.”

Rostislav Grinishin, Lada assistant coach: "I feel there was a chance to win this game, but unfortunately we didn’t score all the goals that we wanted and we made too many mistakes. We are preparing for the next game and we’ll try to win it.”

Olga Shcherbak, Lada right back: "Today we’ve made too many technical mistakes during the game and that’s the reason why we lost, we will try to learn from today and prepare better for the next game.”