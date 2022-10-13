No place like home in EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers
All 16 games that took place in the first round of the EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers ended with home wins, as the last four teams clinched victories on Thursday.
The Netherlands had to sweat until the last minute to clinch two points against neighbours Belgium, while Slovenia, France and Portugal all steered early paths and threw off their campaigns with big wins.
GROUP 1
Portugal vs Turkiye 44:27 (24:12)
Only two of Portugal's 16 players failed to score against Türkiye in what proved to be their best scoring game in the EHF EURO Qualifiers. The hosts jumped to a 24:12 lead at the break and they didn't look back, breaking their record of 41 goals, set against Israel, in April 2021. Portugal are now on a three-game winning streak, only one win shy of their record and have made a good step on qualifying for their third consecutive EHF EURO edition.
Portugal coach Paulo Pereira, "We are very happy because we have achieved with competence our game plan and when it flows like this we usually win."
GROUP 5
Netherlands vs Belgium 25:24 (12:9)
The Dutch were the plucky underdogs of EHF EURO 2022, eliminating co-hosts Hungary, but the first match under coach, Staffan Olsson, almost ended in a bitter disappointment. Belgium sealed their first berth at a major tournament after qualifying for the 2023 World Championship and they continue to surprise, pushing the Netherlands all the way until the end. Despite not taking the lead in the game, Belgium applied pressure to the Dutch, who clinched the win with 24 seconds left in the game, 25:24, through a goal scored by right back Kay Smits. One of the best scorers at the EHF EURO 2022, Smits scored almost half of the Netherlands' goals, scoring 12 times.
It was a tough game, and we were prepared for that because Belgium have been playing well In the first half we controlled the game. In the second half they came closer and closer. I am very proud and happy that the team stayed cool and that they made the right descison in the end so we could take the two points.
GROUP 7
Slovenia vs Bosnia Herzegovina 28:20 (13:10)
Slovenian back Aleks Vlah continued his superb run of form, putting seven goals past Bosnia Herzegovina, in their 28:20 win. The guests' boasted 49% attacking efficiency, but made too many technical errors, as they failed to avoid defeat for the third consecutive time in the EHF EURO Qualifiers.
GROUP 8
France secured their 54th win in 67 games in the EHF EURO Qualifiers with a dominating performance against Latvia. Latvia's key player, Dainis Kristopans, was not on the roster and the Baltic team had little chance of trailing down, 16:7 after 30 minutes. The gap ballooned in the second half, as goalkeeper Remi Desbonnet and Vincent Gerard saved 12 shots each. Eventually, France recorded one of their best wins in the EHF EURO Qualifiers, only three goals shy of their record, a 20-goal win against Lithuania, 37:17, in 2019.