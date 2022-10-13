GROUP 1

Portugal vs Turkiye 44:27 (24:12)

Only two of Portugal's 16 players failed to score against Türkiye in what proved to be their best scoring game in the EHF EURO Qualifiers. The hosts jumped to a 24:12 lead at the break and they didn't look back, breaking their record of 41 goals, set against Israel, in April 2021. Portugal are now on a three-game winning streak, only one win shy of their record and have made a good step on qualifying for their third consecutive EHF EURO edition.

Portugal coach Paulo Pereira, "We are very happy because we have achieved with competence our game plan and when it flows like this we usually win."

GROUP 5

Netherlands vs Belgium 25:24 (12:9)

The Dutch were the plucky underdogs of EHF EURO 2022, eliminating co-hosts Hungary, but the first match under coach, Staffan Olsson, almost ended in a bitter disappointment. Belgium sealed their first berth at a major tournament after qualifying for the 2023 World Championship and they continue to surprise, pushing the Netherlands all the way until the end. Despite not taking the lead in the game, Belgium applied pressure to the Dutch, who clinched the win with 24 seconds left in the game, 25:24, through a goal scored by right back Kay Smits. One of the best scorers at the EHF EURO 2022, Smits scored almost half of the Netherlands' goals, scoring 12 times.