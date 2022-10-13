Sweden show class to dominate Germany

By the end of the first half, Sweden led by three goals and the gap grew bigger, as Germany could only muster 52% attacking efficiency throughout the match. A 4:0 run late in the second-half brought the gap to four goals, but Sweden’s strong outing bodes well for their next challenges, as the European champions picked up exactly where they left off.

Key stat: Niclas Ekberg scored five goals against Germany to become the 10th player to score at least 800 goals for Sweden.