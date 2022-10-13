Sweden show class to dominate Germany
Sweden delivered their best attacking performance in over 20 months, since putting 39 goals past Kosovo, to take a clear win against Germany, 37:33, in their first game of the EHF EURO Cup.
EHF EURO CUP
Germany vs Sweden 33:37 (16:19)
With two goals from line player Johannes Golla, Germany jumped to an early 3:0 start, and their fans began to dream of victory over the European champions. However, an 8:3 run fuelled by experienced right-wing Niclas Ekberg with three goals, was integral to Sweden’s comeback.
By the end of the first half, Sweden led by three goals and the gap grew bigger, as Germany could only muster 52% attacking efficiency throughout the match. A 4:0 run late in the second-half brought the gap to four goals, but Sweden’s strong outing bodes well for their next challenges, as the European champions picked up exactly where they left off.
Key stat: Niclas Ekberg scored five goals against Germany to become the 10th player to score at least 800 goals for Sweden.
We played a top game in defence and attack. We had problems in the first 15 minutes, but otherwise I'm very satisfied. We had the necessary patience and in the first 15 minutes of the second half we punished the German mistakes with counter-attacks and a 6-0 run. That was our best phase.