KLAHN 13.10.22 553436 X3
EHF EURO

Sweden show class to dominate Germany

EHF / Adrian Costeiu13 October 2022, 21:00

Sweden delivered their best attacking performance in over 20 months, since putting 39 goals past Kosovo, to take a clear win against Germany, 37:33, in their first game of the EHF EURO Cup.

EHF EURO CUP

Germany vs Sweden 33:37 (16:19)

With two goals from line player Johannes Golla, Germany jumped to an early 3:0 start, and their fans began to dream of victory over the European champions. However, an 8:3 run fuelled by experienced right-wing Niclas Ekberg with three goals, was integral to Sweden’s comeback.

By the end of the first half, Sweden led by three goals and the gap grew bigger, as Germany could only muster 52% attacking efficiency throughout the match. A 4:0 run late in the second-half brought the gap to four goals, but Sweden’s strong outing bodes well for their next challenges, as the European champions picked up exactly where they left off.

Key stat: Niclas Ekberg scored five goals against Germany to become the 10th player to score at least 800 goals for Sweden.

KLAHN 13.10.22 553440 X2
We played a top game in defence and attack. We had problems in the first 15 minutes, but otherwise I'm very satisfied. We had the necessary patience and in the first 15 minutes of the second half we punished the German mistakes with counter-attacks and a 6-0 run. That was our best phase.
Glenn Solberg
Sweden coach
KLAHN 13.10.22 553436 X3
KLAHN 13.10.22 552844 X2
KLAHN 13.10.22 553349 X2
KLAHN 13.10.22 553331 X2
KLAHN 13.10.22 553440 X2
KLAHN 13.10.22 552875 X2
20221013 NOR SVK Gullerud X2
Previous Article Favourites Norway and Poland clinch big wins
Portugal X Turquia PSR30431 X2
Next Article No place like home in EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers

Latest news

More News