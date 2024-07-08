Europe’s brightest talents take the stage in Slovenia

The 14th edition of the M20 EHF EURO is the biggest one so far and it will give Europe’s brightest talents a chance to stand out on the international stage.

Spain lifted the trophy for the third time at the previous edition, managing to tie Germany at the total number of titles in the competition. Denmark sit at the top of the charts with four gold medals in their collection, but they haven’t been able to grab more silverware since 2010.

With two days left until the start of the M20 EHF EURO 2024 in Slovenia, all eyes will be on the future stars of the sport.

Slovenia hope to replicate the success they had in 2018, when they won their first and only title in the competition while also hosting the event

in 2022, Spain wrote history by winning two Younger Age Category events: the M20 EHF EURO 2022 in Portugal and the M18 EHF EURO 2022 in Montenegro

the Men’s 18 EHF EURO in 2022 might be an indicator of what to expect in the M20 EHF EURO this year, as the same generation of players will now perform in Slovenia – the M18 teams of Spain, Sweden and Germany stole the spotlight in 2022 by finishing in the top three

hosts Slovenia share group E with record champions Denmark, as well as with Italy and Israel, who are still looking for their first medals in the event

Germany will face last year’s runners-up Portugal in group B, while reigning champions Spain will have to get past Faroe Islands, France and Switzerland in group C for another chance at the trophy

𝗕𝗜𝗚𝗚𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞 𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗥?! Don’t miss M20 EHF EURO 2024 starting next week in 🇸🇮 for more thrilling action! #ehfeuro2024 #handball #håndbold pic.twitter.com/3zr97yCqeh — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) July 5, 2024



How to follow the M20 EHF EURO 2024

The 24 nations have been drawn into six groups, as the preliminary matches will take place on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. The top teams in each group, as well as the two best-ranked second-placed teams will advance to the main round, which will take place on 15, 16 and 18 July. The main round will decide the four semi-finalists, who will fight on 19 July for a chance to play in the final on Sunday, 21 July.

The M20 EHF EURO 2024 will be available to follow on EHFTV (geo-blocking may apply) and at selected broadcasters. Highlights and news will also be published on our official Facebook, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) EHF EURO pages, as well as on the dedicated EHF Younger Age Category events website.

Photo © Peter Spark / PhotoReport.in