Europe’s top clubs eagerly await group phase draw
While memories of the spectacular EHF FINAL4 2022 events in Budapest and Cologne are still fresh, the EHF Champions League will take an important step towards the new season on Friday with the draw for the men’s and women’s 2022/23 group phase
All is set for the group phase draw on Friday – and, led by the defending champions Barça and Vipers Kristiansand, 32 European top clubs cannot wait to find out who they are going to play in the EHF Champions League 2022/23.
Following the same competition format, both the men’s and women’s field consists of 16 teams, which will be divided into two groups of eight.
How to follow the group phase draw
The draw takes place at the EHF Office in Vienna on Friday 1 July at 11:00 CEST and will be streamed live on EHFTV, the Home of Handball YouTube channel, and the EHF Champions League Facebook page, with further coverage on EHF’s dedicated social media channels Twitter and Instagram as well as on eurohandball.com.
Geo-restrictions may apply to the streaming on EHFTV, YouTube and Facebook, as the following broadcasters are transmitting the draw live as well:
AUT – DAZN
BIH – Arena Premium 1
CRO – Arena Sport 1
CZE – Sport 1
DEN – Viaplay
ESP – DAZN
FIN – Viaplay
FRA – Eurosport Player
GEO – Silk Sport HD1
GER – DAZN
HUN – Sport 1
ISR – Sport
KOS – Arena Premium 1
MKD – Arena Premium 1
MNE – Arena Premium 1
NED – Ziggo Sport Docu
NOR – Viaplay
POL – Eurosport Player
ROU – Orange Sport 1
ROU – Digi Sport
SRB – Arena Premium 1
SLO – Arena Sport 1
SVK – Sport 1
SWE – Viaplay
How the group phase draw works
Prior to Friday’s draw, the 16 teams in each competition have been divided over four pots:
The steps to be followed during the draw have been explained in the draw procedure for the men’s group phase and the draw procedure for the women’s group phase.
The EHF Champions League Women 2022/23 group phase starts on 10/11 September, the men’s group phase on 14/15 September, as both competitions stick to the same playing days as last season: the women on Saturday and Sunday; the men on Wednesday and Thursday.
The top-six ranked teams in each group will qualify for the knockout phase: both the group winners and runners-up head directly into the quarter-finals; the teams ranked third through sixth advance to the play-offs.