The past year was a busy one for the EHF and EHF Marketing with a number of notable events and memorable moments.

After the EHF celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2021, 2022 marked the 30th anniversary of the EHF Champions League and the EHF Office and saw the 30th EHF EURO played when the women took to the court in Montenegro, North Macedonia and Slovenia in November.

The report, taking a features-focused approach for the first time, reviews all the major sporting highlights of 2022 including the Men's and Women's EHF EUROs, the EHF FINAL4 for men and women, the EHF Finals, beach handball, wheelchair handball and Younger Age Category events.

It also looks at key initiatives launched and expanded over the past 12 months. These include many conferences, such as the inaugural Women's Handball Conference on the fringes of the Women's EHF EURO; the successful series of webinars on topics as diverse as health, corporate social responsibility, and handball for a range of different communities; and the 'Player of the Year' award.

The 'circle of a handball life' concept, also introduced in 2022, is another focus of the report, which provides a complete overview of EHF activities throughout the year and can be found here in digital form.

The EHF and EHF Marketing GmbH would like to take this opportunity to thank the whole of the European and international handball for their support during 2022.

Read the full digital report HERE.