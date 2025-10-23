Europe's elite return with key duels in both groups

23 October 2025, 11:00

The EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 returns after a 20-day break, and the 16 teams in the long race for the ultimate trophy back in action.

In group A, Györi Audi ETO KC and Metz Handball aim to extend their winning streaks away from home, as Györ face DVSC Schaeffler in a Hungarian derby, while Metz play at Storhamar Handball Elite — the team with the best defensive record in the current season. Team Esbjerg, who have recovered after a slow start, target their third straight win in the competition at Gloria Bistrita.

In group B, the two top sides, Brest Bretagne Handball and Ikast Håndbold, go head to head. Krim Otp Group Mercator chase their first win of the season against CSM Bucuresti, while Odense Håndbold host Sola HK in a Nordic derby. The Match of the Week takes us to Koprivnica, where Podravka Vegeta welcome FTC Rail-Cargo Hungaria in a highly anticipated battle.

GROUP A

Gloria Bistrita (ROU) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN)

Saturday 25 October, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: no previous encounters in European club competitions

  • the rivals are level on four points, but Esbjerg are third-placed and Bistrita fifth on goal difference
  • Bistrita, who opened the tournament with two wins, suffered their second consecutive defeat in the previous round, 33:18 at Győr
  • in contrast, Esbjerg claimed their second straight win, 32:29 at Debrecen, with Tabea Schmid and Henny Reistad scoring nine goals each
  • Reistad tops the scoring chart of the competition with 28 goals, while her teammate Schmid, who has 27, takes the joint-second position with three others
  • Bistrita's Asuka Fujita, who also has a tally of 27 goals, is sidelined for a long time due to an ACL rupture

All Champions League matches are difficult, but the match against Esbjerg is extremely difficult. They have one of the best and most experienced teams. Keeping Reistad and Mørk in check in defence is a very difficult task, but we'll give our all in front of our fans.
Carlos Viver
Head coach, Gloria Bistrita
It is going to be important we get a good start to the match. The key to that is our own game. We have many threats they have to be aware of, and we are travelling to Romania with the ambition of getting another two points.
Tomas Axnér
Head coach, Team Esbjerg

DVSC Schaeffler (HUN) vs Györ Audi ETO KC (HUN)

Saturday 25 October, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-0-1
Last match: DVSC Schaeffler vs Györi Audi ETO KC, 10 February 2024 (29:28 (14:14))

  • Debrecen rank sixth in the group, having two points under their belt, while Györ top the group with the maximum of eight points
  • in round 4, both sides played at home: Györ proved too strong for Bistrita (33:18), while Debrecen lost against Esbjerg (32:29)
  • Györ boast the most effective attack in the competition with 143 goals (35.8 per game); right back Dione Housheer is their leading scorer with 24 goals
  • the sides met in the EHF Champions League 2023/24 group stage and exchanged home wins: 35:23 at Györ and 29:28 at Debrecen
  • the Hungarian clubs have a long mutual history in the domestic league; last season, Györ had the upper hand in both such encounters, 29:28 and 36:28

I think I can say that our matches against Györ have become real derbies by now. In recent years, we’ve always played tight games against each other — in fact, two years ago we even managed to beat them in the Champions League. This time, I’m also hoping we can keep up with the defending champions, although it won’t be easy, as they’re playing in sensational form. We want to make it a close game and go into the final minutes with a real chance to take some points.
Zoltán Szilágyi
Head coach, DVSC Schaeffler
We have played many tough games against them and I think we will focus a lot about keeping our good performance in defence, especially that's been really good lately. Then have the main goal to kind of just keep our good performance. I think definitely that has been a big improvement in our team and that has also helped us to play as well as we have done lately.
Veronica Kristiansen
Left back, Györi Audi ETO KC

Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) vs Metz Handball (FRA)

Saturday 25 October, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-1-3
Last match: Metz Handball vs Storhamar Handball Elite, 22 February 2025 (24:20 (14:11))

  • Storhamar take fourth position in the group with four points, while Metz rank second after four wins in as many matches; the French team are behind Györ only on goal difference
  • both teams celebrated victories in round 4: Storhamar defeated Dortmund 26:22, and Metz comfortably beat Buducnost 38:18
  • Metz have the second-most effective attack in the competition, with 137 goals; their leading scorers Sara Bouktit, Lucie Granier and Léna Grandveau all have a tally of 22
  • with just 95 goals conceded, Storhamar boast the most successful defence in the tournament, and their goalkeeper Eli Marie Raasok boasts a 39 per cent save rate
  • last season, Storhamar and Metz also faced off in the EHF Champions League group stage; the French team won at home (24:20), and the teams split the points in Norway (29:29)

Metz is a team with extremely good qualities. They are one of the best teams in Europe in the counterattack phase. We really have to work hard to keep up the pace.
Ingeborg Storbæk Monné
Left wing, Storhamar Handball Elite

BV Borussia Dortmund (GER) vs OTP Group Buducnost (MNE)

Sunday 26 October, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-0-3
Last match: BV Borussia 09 Dortmund vs Buducnost BEMAX, 13 February 2022 (30:34 (18:16))

  • Dortmund are seventh-placed in the group with two points, while Buducnost, who sit bottom of the group, are yet to claim their first points
  • the German side lost to Storhamar in round 4 (26:22), while Buducnost suffered their biggest defeat of the season so far, 38:18 at Metz
  • with just 76 goals, the Montenegrin team are the lowest scoring in the competition; right back Jelena Vukcevic is their leading scorer with 16 goals
  • in turn, Dortmund have the least efficient defence in the tournament, having conceded 133 goals
  • Buducnost won three of four previous encounters with Dortmund in European club competitions, losing only once

GROUP B

MOTW: HC Podravka (CRO) vs FTC Rail-Cargo Hungaria (HUN)

Saturday 25 October, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-1-11
Last match: HC Podravka Vegeta vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, 15 February 2025 (29:30 (18:14))

  • in round 4, Podravka suffered their first defeat of the season, against CSM Bucuresti, while FTC have won two games in a row after a slow start
  • Podravka have never won against FTC, but managed a draw in 1995 when a match finished 21:21
  • the sides have similar attacking and defensive numbers — Podravka are on 113 goals scored and conceded, while FTC scored six more (119) and conceded one fewer (112)
  • Podravka's Katarina Pandža is among the competition's top two scorers, having netted 27 goals in four games; Podravka could also see the return of Klara Birtic after injury
  • Katrin Klujber and Emily Vogel are leading the charge for FTC, having scored 25 and 24 goals, respectively

FTC certainly has a larger roster than us and they are certainly some of the better players in Europe. We have shown many times that we can handle anyone. I am always a great optimist and I think that we should always believe and hope for the best. We need to go out with a cool head, a big heart and have a lot of energy in the game. I hope that our fans will come in large numbers because the visiting fans will also come. The atmosphere will definitely be good. That will be another big motivation for us.
Matea Pletikosic
Centre back, HC Podravka

Krim Otp Group Mercator (SLO) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU)

Saturday 25 October, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 2-1-11
Last match: CSM Bucuresti vs Krim Mercator Ljubljana, 18 January 2025 (36:23 (17:8))

  • Krim are one of three teams in the competition without a win, alongside Sola and Buducnost
  • CSM are having an up-and-down season so far, with two wins and two defeats
  • still, CSM are among the top five attacking teams in the competition, scoring 123 goals in total or 30.75 on average per match
  • in contrast, Krim have one of the least efficient attacks, averaging 22.25 goals per match and totalling 89, with their highest tally being 25 in a 25:27 defeat against Ikast
  • Tamara Horacek is Krim's top scorer with 17 goals, while Elizabeth Omoregie leads the way for CSM with 27 and remains in close contention for the top scorer race

We had a tough start, but I think the team has shown some good handball. We have a lot of potential to develop, and I truly believe we can crack the code soon and start collecting points. We’ve shown great fighting spirit and that we’re capable when we stay fully focused. There were good moments and strong phases in our recent games, and if we build on those, I’m confident we can earn some points.
Anne With Johansen
Right back, Krim Otp Group Mercator
We will meet a team of fighters with starting players that have a lot of experience. I see them getting better with each game and it is very clear that our preparation has to be spot on. I have big respect for such a historical club as Krim.
Adi Vasile
Head coach, CSM Bucuresti

Odense Håndbold (DEN) vs Sola HK (NOR)

Sunday 26 October, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: no previous encounters in European club competitions

  • this is the first official match between these two sides
  • Sola come into the match with four consecutive defeats in their maiden Champions League campaign
  • after two wins and a draw to start the season, Odense suffered their first defeat in round 4, against Brest Bretagne Handball
  • Odense are among the most effective attacking teams, having scored 131 goals, but they have also conceded 131 — only BV Borussia Dortmund have conceded more (133)
  • Thale Rushfeldt Deila leads the charge for Odense with 26 goals; for Sola, Camilla Herrem is leading scorer, with 19, and Rikke Marie Granlund is the third top goalkeeper with 55 saves and a 36.18 per cent save rate

We've had a good break and we're excited to test ourselves on one of the toughest away grounds. Now it's all about letting go, playing with joy, and enjoying the moment.
Selma Henriksen
Line player, Sola HK

Ikast Håndbold (DEN) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA)

Sunday 26 October, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 2-0-0
Last match: FC Midtjylland vs Brest Bretagne Handball, 4 November 2017 (27:23 (12:7))

  • a battle between the two top teams in group B — Brest arrive in Denmark as the unbeaten side, while Ikast have only one defeat, against Odense
  • Brest have scored the third highest number of goals — 132 overall in the four games, or 33 on average per match
  • Ikast goalkeeper Amalie Milling is among the top four goalkeepers, with 49 saves at a rate of 38.28 per cent
  • Julie Scaglione and Stine Skogrand are Ikast's leading names with 18 and 16 goals, respectively, while Annika Lott leads Brest with 21
  • these sides have met only twice before, in 2017, and both times the Danish team celebrated, but neither game saw a difference over four goals

