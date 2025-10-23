Europe's elite return with key duels in both groups
The EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 returns after a 20-day break, and the 16 teams in the long race for the ultimate trophy back in action.
All Champions League matches are difficult, but the match against Esbjerg is extremely difficult. They have one of the best and most experienced teams. Keeping Reistad and Mørk in check in defence is a very difficult task, but we'll give our all in front of our fans.
It is going to be important we get a good start to the match. The key to that is our own game. We have many threats they have to be aware of, and we are travelling to Romania with the ambition of getting another two points.
I think I can say that our matches against Györ have become real derbies by now. In recent years, we’ve always played tight games against each other — in fact, two years ago we even managed to beat them in the Champions League. This time, I’m also hoping we can keep up with the defending champions, although it won’t be easy, as they’re playing in sensational form. We want to make it a close game and go into the final minutes with a real chance to take some points.
We have played many tough games against them and I think we will focus a lot about keeping our good performance in defence, especially that's been really good lately. Then have the main goal to kind of just keep our good performance. I think definitely that has been a big improvement in our team and that has also helped us to play as well as we have done lately.
Metz is a team with extremely good qualities. They are one of the best teams in Europe in the counterattack phase. We really have to work hard to keep up the pace.
FTC certainly has a larger roster than us and they are certainly some of the better players in Europe. We have shown many times that we can handle anyone. I am always a great optimist and I think that we should always believe and hope for the best. We need to go out with a cool head, a big heart and have a lot of energy in the game. I hope that our fans will come in large numbers because the visiting fans will also come. The atmosphere will definitely be good. That will be another big motivation for us.
We had a tough start, but I think the team has shown some good handball. We have a lot of potential to develop, and I truly believe we can crack the code soon and start collecting points. We’ve shown great fighting spirit and that we’re capable when we stay fully focused. There were good moments and strong phases in our recent games, and if we build on those, I’m confident we can earn some points.
We will meet a team of fighters with starting players that have a lot of experience. I see them getting better with each game and it is very clear that our preparation has to be spot on. I have big respect for such a historical club as Krim.
We've had a good break and we're excited to test ourselves on one of the toughest away grounds. Now it's all about letting go, playing with joy, and enjoying the moment.