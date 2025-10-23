In group A, Györi Audi ETO KC and Metz Handball aim to extend their winning streaks away from home, as Györ face DVSC Schaeffler in a Hungarian derby, while Metz play at Storhamar Handball Elite — the team with the best defensive record in the current season. Team Esbjerg, who have recovered after a slow start, target their third straight win in the competition at Gloria Bistrita.

In group B, the two top sides, Brest Bretagne Handball and Ikast Håndbold, go head to head. Krim Otp Group Mercator chase their first win of the season against CSM Bucuresti, while Odense Håndbold host Sola HK in a Nordic derby. The Match of the Week takes us to Koprivnica, where Podravka Vegeta welcome FTC Rail-Cargo Hungaria in a highly anticipated battle.