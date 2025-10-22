Sporting, Szeged and Aalborg all take points away
The Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 round 6 started on Wednesday night, offering three exciting games, even though each was eventually very different. All three away sides took victories after strong second halves, with Aalborg Håndbold's 28:27 victory against HBC Nantes the closest match of the night.
The two halves are two completely different matches. In the first half we play good handball and make the most of all our attacks, but in the second half I do not recognise ourselves. We lose lots of duels and miss a lot of shots.
We are very happy with the victory. Trondheim Spektrum is a tough place to play, and we are very pleased that we play the way that we do and manage to turn the match around. The second half was very good for us.
We had a poor start to the match, but we made the effort to come back and secured the score by half-time. The intensity was high, but we missed a lot of shots, especially because Niklas Landin got the better of our wingers. We weren’t able to make the most of our power plays. It’s frustrating to lose like this by just one goal.
Amazing match, amazing atmosphere. So fun to play here every time. It was a very tough game. I’m very happy with my team. Our defence made the difference, especially at the beginning of the game. Niklas Landin saved the extra shot when we needed it. For the last two or three minutes, we just flipped the coin. We were a bit luckier than Nantes.
We really gave our absolute best out there today. After a start like this, I feel like we are in a position where it is really hard to get out of that, shift that mentality or whatever you want to call it. What I can say is that we're training really hard and well, however the only thing that matters is what you do during those 60 minutes when you're out there on the court, and when everyone is watching. I feel like we have what it takes to compete with everyone in the Champions League, and I can't wait for the moment we finally 'break the ice' and prove that to everyone.
This one was all about team spirit and quality defence in the end which helped us secure two big new points. I'm really happy about this win we managed to achieve here today, even without two of our key players - Bence Bánhidi and Jérémy Toto. We responded really well after two losses in a row in the EHF Champions League, and I'm really proud of my team.