Sporting, Szeged and Aalborg all take points away

22 October 2025, 22:55

The Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 round 6 started on Wednesday night, offering three exciting games, even though each was eventually very different. All three away sides took victories after strong second halves, with Aalborg Håndbold's 28:27 victory against HBC Nantes the closest match of the night.

  • OTP Bank - PICK Szeged took HC Zagreb by storm in the second half to take the two points (28:23), building their five-goal advantage only after the break
  • Sporting Clube de Portugal turned around a four-goal deficit at the break to beat Kolstad Håndball away (34:30), giving the Norwegian team their fifth loss of the season, thanks to Francisco Costa scoring nine
  • despite the loss, Kolstad’s Simen Lyse scored 12 goals, his best performance ever in the EHF Champions League
  • Aalborg had to wait until the final seconds to win in Nantes for the first time in history (28:27), as Kristian Bjørnsen made the final steal
  • Aalborg temporarily catch up with Füchse Berlin at the top of group A, before the German side play on Thursday night in Veszprém

GROUP A

Kolstad Håndball (NOR) vs Sporting Clube de Portugal (POR) 30:34 (19:15)

H2H : 0-0-1
Top scorers : Simen Lyse 12/14 (Kolstad Håndball); Francisco Costa 9/14 (Sporting Clube de Portugal)

Despite missing their number one goalkeeper, Kolstad still found the resources to pull off a good performance in the first half of Wednesday’s game. Despite missing Andreas Palicka to injury, the Norwegian side could rely on Nicolai Neupart to deliver some much-needed saves. He made seven of them in the first half alone, and in a 7:4 partial in the last 10 minutes before the break, Kolstad took a four-goal lead at half-time. But things turned around completely after the break. In the first 17 minutes of the second half, Sporting conceded just three goals and scored 10. As Francisco “Kiko” Costa and Natan Suarez assumed responsibility, the Portuguese side completely stole the momentum. And despite Simen Lyse netting 12 for Kolstad, Sporting secured their second away win of the season.

The two halves are two completely different matches. In the first half we play good handball and make the most of all our attacks, but in the second half I do not recognise ourselves. We lose lots of duels and miss a lot of shots.
We are very happy with the victory. Trondheim Spektrum is a tough place to play, and we are very pleased that we play the way that we do and manage to turn the match around. The second half was very good for us.
Goalkeeper, Sporting Clube de Portugal

HBC Nantes (FRA) vs Aalborg Handbold (DEN) 27:28 (15:14)

H2H : 3-1-3
Top scorers : Kauldi Odriozola 6/9 (HBC Nantes); Thomas Arnoldsen 6/10, Buster Juul-Lassen 6/6 (Aalborg Håndbold)

Handball is all about momentum, and proof of that was given in Nantes on Wednesday night. Aalborg managed to take a four-goal advantage within 15 minutes, as Buster Juul-Lassen scored four and Niklas Landin pulled out a couple of class saves. But it only took a couple of saves from Nantes’ Ignacio Biosca to turn things around. The Spaniard stopped three shots in a row, leading Kauldi Odriozola to score as many goals within three minutes. And with another Spanish player, Ian Tarrafeta, also in great form, Nantes were leading by one at the break. However, there momentum stalled. Nantes took a two-goal advantage soon after the break and Aalborg a couple of times towards the end, but the game came down to the wire. Mads Hoxer and Thibaud Briet both scored twice in the last three minutes, but Biosca saved Simon Hald’s shot to win the game. And, in the end, Kristian Bjørnsen stole the last ball, offering Aalborg their first-ever win in Nantes, and two important points along the way.

We had a poor start to the match, but we made the effort to come back and secured the score by half-time. The intensity was high, but we missed a lot of shots, especially because Niklas Landin got the better of our wingers. We weren’t able to make the most of our power plays. It’s frustrating to lose like this by just one goal.
Head coach, HBC Nantes
Amazing match, amazing atmosphere. So fun to play here every time. It was a very tough game. I’m very happy with my team. Our defence made the difference, especially at the beginning of the game. Niklas Landin saved the extra shot when we needed it. For the last two or three minutes, we just flipped the coin. We were a bit luckier than Nantes.
Head coach, Aalborg Håndbold

GROUP B

HC Zagreb (CRO) vs OTP Bank - PICK Szeged (HUN) 23:28 (10:19)

H2H : 7-3-13
Top scorers : Filip Glavaš 6/10 (HC Zagreb); Imanol Garciandia and Marin Jelinic both 5/6 (OTP Bank – PICK Szeged

Defensive intensity was clearly on the menu in this early Wednesday game. After just over 14 minutes, the teams had only scored a combined 10 goals, with Zagreb leading by two after scoring a 4:0 series. Moments later, Szeged line player Bence Bánhidi was given a direct red card after a harsh foul on Filip Glavaš. However, two goals was the maximum gap between the two sides for the whole first half, as neither attack was really able to find solutions. At the break, the teams were level, after Zagreb’s Haris Suljevic pulled off his seventh save of the first act. The second half was as one-sided as the first one was even. As Jim Gottfridsson took the tempo of the game into his hands, Szeged finally found some offensive solutions and left their opponents without reaction. The Hungarian side’s advantage was as much as seven goals at various points throughout the second half, and Zagreb failed to close the gap by more than a couple of goals — leaving the Croatian side still without a point this season.

We really gave our absolute best out there today. After a start like this, I feel like we are in a position where it is really hard to get out of that, shift that mentality or whatever you want to call it. What I can say is that we're training really hard and well, however the only thing that matters is what you do during those 60 minutes when you're out there on the court, and when everyone is watching. I feel like we have what it takes to compete with everyone in the Champions League, and I can't wait for the moment we finally 'break the ice' and prove that to everyone.
Goalkeeper, HC Zagreb
This one was all about team spirit and quality defence in the end which helped us secure two big new points. I'm really happy about this win we managed to achieve here today, even without two of our key players - Bence Bánhidi and Jérémy Toto. We responded really well after two losses in a row in the EHF Champions League, and I'm really proud of my team.
Left wing, OTP Bank - PICK Szeged
Photos © Igor Kralj/PIXSELL (main photo and in gallery); Lars Rune Skaug; HBC Nantes

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

SE20250911 Szeged Plock25
