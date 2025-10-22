GROUP B

H2H : 7-3-13

Top scorers : Filip Glavaš 6/10 (HC Zagreb); Imanol Garciandia and Marin Jelinic both 5/6 (OTP Bank – PICK Szeged

Defensive intensity was clearly on the menu in this early Wednesday game. After just over 14 minutes, the teams had only scored a combined 10 goals, with Zagreb leading by two after scoring a 4:0 series. Moments later, Szeged line player Bence Bánhidi was given a direct red card after a harsh foul on Filip Glavaš. However, two goals was the maximum gap between the two sides for the whole first half, as neither attack was really able to find solutions. At the break, the teams were level, after Zagreb’s Haris Suljevic pulled off his seventh save of the first act. The second half was as one-sided as the first one was even. As Jim Gottfridsson took the tempo of the game into his hands, Szeged finally found some offensive solutions and left their opponents without reaction. The Hungarian side’s advantage was as much as seven goals at various points throughout the second half, and Zagreb failed to close the gap by more than a couple of goals — leaving the Croatian side still without a point this season.