German sides remain spotless; Barça win MOTW in style

23 October 2025, 23:00

Four away victories and only defending champions SC Magdeburg taking the points on home ground: This was the result of the last Machineseeker EHF Champions League group matches before a three-week break.

Like Magdeburg, Füchse Berlin remain spotless at the top of their group. Barça won the Match of the Week at Plock in a dominant way, while Industria Kielce took the points at Bucharest and GOG shocked Paris Saint-Germain.

  • Dejan Milosavljev was Füchse Berlin’s key to an away win at Veszprém, 32:31, saving 16 shots in a match which became a thriller only in the end
  • Kielce ended a series of defeats, beating Dinamo Bucuresti 28:24, with Klemen Ferlin saving 16 shots against the bottom-of-group A side
  • the one-sided MOTW at Plock was already decided at the break, when Barça led 16:9; Barça goalkeeper Emil Nielsen was awarded Player of the Match as the Spanish side took a 34:24 victory
  • 17 goals from the duo of Óli Mittún and Frederik Bjerre were the driving force for GOG’s away win at Paris, 36:34
  • SC Magdeburg easily cruised past Eurofarm Pelister, 36:26, to keep a perfect record and stay top of group B

GROUP A

One Veszprém HC (HUN) vs Füchse Berlin (GER) 31:32 (12:16)

H2H: 2-0-3
Top scorers: Ahmed Adel 6/7 (One Veszprém HC), Hákun West Av Teigum 7/11 (Füchse Berlin)

With goalkeeper Dejan Milosavljev on fire, Füchse Berlin extended the gap on the table between them and One Veszprém HC to six points after just six matches. With 16 saves, the Serbian shot stopper was the key to Berlin’s sixth win and Veszprém’s third defeat. For 40 minutes, the hosts played below par in attack and defence, while Berlin could not even be stopped by an early injury to Fabian Wiede and a red card against their defence boss Max Darj, following three suspensions, right before the break. Thanks to a great performance from goalkeeper Mikael Appelgren (14 saves) and improvement from their main strikers Nedim Remili and Ahmed Adel after they fell behind 19:13, Veszprém got stronger — but Milosavljev stood like a Serbian oak and prevented them getting too close. When Mathias Gidsel netted for 31:26 five minutes before the end, Berlin’s third consecutive away victory at Lake Balaton seemed to be secured. However, with mistakes in attack, Füchse invited Veszprém to a 4:0 run — and as the final minute started, the difference was down to one. Eight seconds from the buzzer, Faroese wing Hákun West Av Teigum sealed the win and Veszprém’s first home defeat of the season. Berlin top the table two points ahead of Aalborg.

20251023 Veszprem Berlin Andersson2
We played the huge match we had all expected, in an amazing atmosphere. We had our tactics. We knew Veszprém likes to run, but we wanted to run even more than they do. We had to outrun them. In the end our energy ran out, but we still kept a one-goal lead, and that was the most important thing tonight.
Lasse Andersson
Left back, Füchse Berlin
20251023 Veszprem Berlin Pascual1
In the first half, we played horribly and started to lose. After about 10 minutes, we lost control of the game — Berlin was much better than us. In the second half, we tried to change something about our intensity, but they took advantage and scored six, seven goals, which made things very complicated. The team kept fighting, but Berlin deserved to win.
Xavi Pascual
Head coach, One Veszprém HC

Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs Industria Kielce (POL) 24:28 (12:14)

H2H: 1-0-2
Top scorer: Tom Pelayo 5/8 (Dinamo Bucuresti), Artsem Karalek 9/11 (Industria Kielce)

Industria Kielce ended their series of consecutive defeats, after four, with a crucial win at Bucharest, leaving Dinamo still waiting for their first point. The visitors were almost constantly ahead, only being down by one goal in the opening before firmly taking control from minute 23 on. In what was a defence-orientated match, both Vladimir Cupara (Dinamo) and Klemen Ferlin (Kielce) had great performances between the posts. The Polish side, who recently lost their top domestic clash against Plock, won both halves with the same result (14:12), but could not cast off the hosts until the final minutes. Dinamo were close to turning the match around at 18:19 in minute 42 and 21:22 in minute 50. Finally, three unanswered goals from top scorer Artsem Karalek, taking the score to 27:22 with three minutes to go, decided the match.

20251023 DINAMO KILCE B2 24
We were very close 50 minutes of the game. In the last 10 minutes we lost our concentration in attack — maybe because the team is not tied up, which the opponents took advantage of and broke away with two, three goals. Kielce won from experience. It's frustrating because now we have zero points in the group, but we could just as easily have had four, five points. We have moments when we play quality handball, but in the Champions League it's not enough. You have to play at a high level for 60 minutes.
Robert Militaru
Left back, Dinamo Bucuresti
20251023 DINAMO KILCE B3 7
Dinamo is a very good team, with a lot of possibility to fight against every team. For us, today, we have a lot of luck that our goalkeeper had a good day. He made 16 saves — that's why we had control during the game. What makes the difference between Dinamo and Kielce? Three, four years ago we lost here. Our goalkeeper had only three saves and today we have 16 saves. This makes the diference.
Talant Dujshebaev
Head coach, Industria Kielce

GROUP B

SC Magdeburg (GER) vs HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) 36:26 (19:13)

H2H: 3-0-0
Top scorer: Ómar Ingi Magnusson 10/10 (SC Magdeburg), Filip Kuzmanovski 6/8 (HC Eurofarm Pelister)

SC Magdeburg easily took their sixth win from the same number of matches, as Eurofarm Pelister were chanceless in all departments. After the first 14 minutes were quite equal, the defending champions accelerated and turned Eurofarm Pelister’s mistakes in attack into a comfortable and already decisive 19:13 lead at half-time. The hosts scored from all positions, but it was mainly their counterattacks that were crucial. Magdeburg back Ómar Ingi Magnusson was unstoppable with his breakthroughs and his penalties. On the other hand, only Filip Kuzmanovski could keep up with Magdeburg’s firing power. The smallest gap in the second half was four goals, at 20:16. Sebastian Barthold netted for the first double-figured advance at 32:22. The Macedonian champions remain on two points. 

20251023 Scm Pelister 20
We're very pleased to be continuing like this today. We stayed in the game the whole way, had a good half-time score, and just marched at the end. We were able to utilise the squad and enjoy the atmosphere here at home again. That, of course, makes us happy, since we are still spotless in the Champions League.
Bennet Wiegert
Head coach, SC Magdeburg

MOTW: Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs Barça (ESP) 24:34 (9:16)

H2H: 1-0-8
Top scorer: Miha Zarabec 7/8 (Orlen Wisla Plock), Aleix Gómez 8/9 (Barça)
POTM: Emil Nielsen (Barça)

Until round 5, Orlen Wisla Plock had the most effective attack of all 16 teams in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League — but that record came to an end in the first half against the superb-defending Barça on Thursday night. The nine goals scored in the first 30 minutes represented Plock’s lowest score in one half this season. The hosts either failed against the rock solid defensive wall or against goalkeeper and Player of the Match Emil Nielsen (13 saves in total), but also made many mistakes in attack. Up to the score of 6:6, Plock were on an equal level, then Barça started their engines, pulling ahead from 10:8 to 16:9 at half-time. When Aleix Gómez netted for the first double-digit advantage 23:13 in minute 40, the match was done. Barça kept their former teammate Melvyn Richardson, who was the second top scorer in the competition before this round, on a low score of one goal from eight attempts. Even worse for Wisla was the knee injury for playmaker and match top scorer Miha Zarabec in minute 46. Thanks to this clear victory, the record winners are the only hunters of top side SC Magdeburg, sitting two points below the defending champions on the table.

20251023 WISLA BARCA 041 (1)
We are disappointed because we wanted more and had high hopes, especially considering the character we showed in recent matches. We proved that we belong among the European elite, but today Barcelona was simply better. We have to analyse everything and learn from it. We know that sometimes these kinds of games happen, but we will definitely come back stronger. We are fighters and hungry for victory.
Miha Zarabec
Centre back, Orlen Wisla Plock
20251023 WISLA BARCA 065
We played a perfect game. It was a tough venue and a very good team we had to face. Today we were better and deserved to win. We played very well in defence, which also helped us in attack. We should be proud of our performance. Congratulations to the Plock team for their achievements so far and their good play.
Luis Frade
Line player, Barça

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) vs GOG (DEN) 34:36 (13:20)

H2H: 3-0-2
Top scorer: Elohim Prandi 9/14 (Paris Saint-Germain), Óli Mittún 9/11 (GOG)

After winning their home matches against Zagreb and Eurofarm Pelister with the help of some luck, Paris Saint-Germain were defeated on their ground for the first time this season and remain on only four points after six rounds. With the result of this clash, they were passed by GOG, who are now on six points. In the whole 60 minutes, the Danish side were never behind — their crucial streak of the match was when they pulled ahead from 7:6 to 19:11, when mainly centre back Óli Mittún and wing Frederik Bjerre (eight goals) scored almost every one of their shots. Paris were in a state of shock, but, steered by Elohim Prandi, started a comeback — that was too late in the end. Through the last quarter, GOG kept the distance at at least five goals goals until the very last minute, taking their third win in a well-deserved way, as the final result does not reflect the rundown of the match. 

M0U2802
We're very disappointed tonight. We didn’t start well and it was difficult to get back in the game. We need to focus on the next game on Sunday in the championship, and in the Champions League group phase we still have games to go to pick up points. We need to use tonight to learn for the next games.
Ferran Sole
Right wing, Paris Saint-Germain
Photos: Roland Peka; NEACSU MIHAI; Laurene Valroff / Aurélien Meunier / Eric Renard; Jerzy Stankowski; Eroll Popova

20251004 068 DE, MP
