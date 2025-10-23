Like Magdeburg, Füchse Berlin remain spotless at the top of their group. Barça won the Match of the Week at Plock in a dominant way, while Industria Kielce took the points at Bucharest and GOG shocked Paris Saint-Germain.

Dejan Milosavljev was Füchse Berlin’s key to an away win at Veszprém, 32:31, saving 16 shots in a match which became a thriller only in the end

Kielce ended a series of defeats, beating Dinamo Bucuresti 28:24, with Klemen Ferlin saving 16 shots against the bottom-of-group A side

the one-sided MOTW at Plock was already decided at the break, when Barça led 16:9; Barça goalkeeper Emil Nielsen was awarded Player of the Match as the Spanish side took a 34:24 victory

17 goals from the duo of Óli Mittún and Frederik Bjerre were the driving force for GOG’s away win at Paris, 36:34

SC Magdeburg easily cruised past Eurofarm Pelister, 36:26, to keep a perfect record and stay top of group B

GROUP A

H2H: 2-0-3

Top scorers: Ahmed Adel 6/7 (One Veszprém HC), Hákun West Av Teigum 7/11 (Füchse Berlin)

With goalkeeper Dejan Milosavljev on fire, Füchse Berlin extended the gap on the table between them and One Veszprém HC to six points after just six matches. With 16 saves, the Serbian shot stopper was the key to Berlin’s sixth win and Veszprém’s third defeat. For 40 minutes, the hosts played below par in attack and defence, while Berlin could not even be stopped by an early injury to Fabian Wiede and a red card against their defence boss Max Darj, following three suspensions, right before the break. Thanks to a great performance from goalkeeper Mikael Appelgren (14 saves) and improvement from their main strikers Nedim Remili and Ahmed Adel after they fell behind 19:13, Veszprém got stronger — but Milosavljev stood like a Serbian oak and prevented them getting too close. When Mathias Gidsel netted for 31:26 five minutes before the end, Berlin’s third consecutive away victory at Lake Balaton seemed to be secured. However, with mistakes in attack, Füchse invited Veszprém to a 4:0 run — and as the final minute started, the difference was down to one. Eight seconds from the buzzer, Faroese wing Hákun West Av Teigum sealed the win and Veszprém’s first home defeat of the season. Berlin top the table two points ahead of Aalborg.