Every youngster a winner at Wroclaw Handball Cup

Hundreds of youth players across Europe will remember their summer of 2021 as the summer of the international Wroclaw Handball Cup.

A total of 80 teams from three countries travelled to the city in southwestern Poland at the end of August for the five-day tournament, which included around 350 matches in nine age categories: U10, G12, U12, G14, U14, G16, U16, G18, and U18.

The EHF was an official partner of the event.

The Wroclaw Handball Cup opened with a spectacular ceremony in the Olympic Stadium of Wroclaw, attended by the two tournament ambassadors: Polish handball legends Slawomir Szmal and Karol Bielecki.

During the competition, about 1,500 young players took the courts.

The tournament was a joined initiative from local handball club WKS Slask and sports agency Around the Sport. The organisers have announced plans to stage the tournament annually and to continue their cooperation with the EHF in doing so.

All info on the Wroclaw Handball Cup is available on its official Facebook page.