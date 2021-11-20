Excellent CSM hand FTC first loss

After losing two games in a row in the last second, CSM bounced back admirably, handing the Hungarian champions their first loss of the season, 27:21

But after a flawless performance from CSM Bucuresti, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria succumbed to their first loss of the season, 27:21, as the Romanian side raised their game considerably.

GROUP A

CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) 27:21 (16:11)

in their 100th game in the DELO EHF Champions League, CSM ended the first half with a 7:2 run, powered by three goals from Cristina Neagu, to open a clear 16:11 lead at the break

FTC’s attack scored the second-lowest number of goals this season, 21, with the Hungarian side converting only 42% of their shots this evening

for the third time this season, Cristina Neagu scored at least nine goals in a game, jumping to second place of the top scorer standings, with 56 goals

CSM’s goalkeeping duo of Marie Davidsen (eight saves, 30% saving efficiency) and Jelena Grubisic (four saves, 57% saving efficiency) frustrated FTC, stopping the Hungarian side in key moments

the guests conceded their first loss after staying unbeaten for eight consecutive games, tying their club record in the DELO EHF Champions League

CSM extend winning run against FTC

Romanian powerhouse CSM continue their winning run against FTC, taking their victorious streak to five matches in Bucharest and five wins.

In their 100th game in history in the DELO EHF Champions League, CSM were excellent in defence, limiting FTC to a 42% attacking efficiency, while the attack worked seamlessly, powered by another nine-goal outing from Cristina Neagu. The Romanian side still have to work on their consistency – they won four and lost four this season – but they are a very tough nut to crack when everything clicks.