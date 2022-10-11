Exciting newcomers ready to make their mark in Europe

Their 67:64 aggregate win against recent EHF Champions League contenders IFK Kristianstad in qualification round 2 has already raised eyebrows, therefore opponents will surely be prepared for the challenge when the Danish side founded in 2021 gets going.

Main facts:

formed in 2021 with the merger of Skanderborg Håndbold and Aarhus Håndbold, Skanderborg-Aarhus take part in their first European group phase

the Danish side finished fifth last season in the domestic league, missing out on the play-offs

they sealed their group phase berth after securing a 67:64 aggregate win against Swedish side IFK Kristianstad, with two wins in two matches

with an average age of 24, Skanderborg-Aarhus are one of the youngest teams in the competition and have plenty of young talent that shined at the M20 EHF EURO 2022

right back Jonathan Mollerup and right wing Hákun West Av Teigum were their top scorers in qualification round 2, scoring 14 and 12 goals, respectively

Most important question: Can they make it to the next round?

The draw of qualification round 2 was not particularly kind to Skanderborg-Aarhus, as their first two European games saw them facing an experienced and tested side in European competitions, IFK Kristianstad. However, with the attractive, fast-paced, high-octane style that has been acknowledged by the team since its first day, the Danish team clinched a 67:64 aggregate win to make it to the group phase.

They will face once again experienced teams in the next phase, such as Füchse Berlin, Eurofarm Pelister, HC Motor, and Bidasoa Irun, but they are in with a chance, despite their lack of experience in a group phase.

Captain Morten Balling has featured in the Men’s EHF Cup and the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, therefore they have a leader in the squad, but apart from that, the balancing act between the domestic side and the EHF European League Men will be crucial.

However, the exuberance of some young players, like the All-star centre back of the Men’s 20 EHF EURO, Thomas Sommer Arnoldsen, or right wing Hákun West Av Teigum will prove crucial in decisive times, as they are hungry for performances and have already displayed some great handball in the qualification round.

“We will do everything to reach the knockout stage, but it’s going to be difficult,” says captain Morten Balling, once again full of confidence.

Under the spotlight: Hákun West Av Teigum

Jonathan Mollerup scored 14 goals in the doubleheader against IFK Kristianstad to propel Skanderborg-Aarhus to the group phase, but it was right wing Hákun West Av Teigum who impressed the most in the two matches against the Swedish side.

West Av Teigum is just one of the players who are representing a new wave of Faroe Islands handball, a team that has truly impressed at the M20 and M18 EHF EURO competitions this summer.

Skanderborg-Aarhus’ right wing is also one of the alumni of the Respect Your Talent programme, after clinching a Player of the Match award.

The right wing scored 12 goals to help Skanderborg-Aarhus’ challenge in qualification round 2 and is ready to take the competition by storm, gaining important experience in his quest to help his national team qualify for the first time for the EHF EURO.

How they rate themselves

Skanderborg-Aarhus’ ambitions are high, underlined by their rapid ascension to European handball. With plenty of talent at disposal, the Danish side knows where their place is and what role do they play.

“We enter the EHF European League expecting to play entertaining handball with a team formed around local talents and experienced players. We want to make an impactful campaign and demonstrate that SAH is a talent factory in Danish handball,” says Peter Bredal, the manager of Skanderborg-Aarhus.

Did you know

While Danish teams have been playing a prominent role in European club handball for a long time, Skanderborg-Aarhus are only going into their maiden season, since the team was founded in 2021 with the merger of two sides, Skanderborg Håndbold and Aarhus Håndbold.

What the numbers say

24 – the average age of the roster, one of the youngest in the competition. The squad includes only three players aged 30 or older, with 35-year-old captain Morten Balling the oldest player in the squad.

Arrivals and departures

Arrivals: Jonatan Mollerup (Ribe-Esbjerg/DEN), Lars Mousing (Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc Handball/FRA), Torben Petersen (Ribe-Esbjerg/DEN), Anton Bramming (TMS Ringsted/DEN), Magnus Vejsgaard, Nicolai Skytte (both own academy)

Departures: Mathias Bitsch (GWD Minden/GER), Lasse Nygaard (Team Sydhavsøerne/DEN), Mathias Smed (TTH Holstebro/DEN), Jon Katballe (Lemvig-Thyborøn/DEN), Allan Toft (unknown), Mike Haack (unknown)

Past achievements:

-