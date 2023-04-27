Facing the future: Kirkely’s special quarter-finals vs Györ
It has been a true roller-coaster of a season for Odense Håndbold in the EHF Champions League Women, with injuries taking out some of the Danish champions’ best players early in the group phase.
It even got to the point where Odense needed to persuade Dutch centre back Nycke Groot out of retirement, with the all-time top goal scorer of the EHF FINAL4 making her debut in October to fill in for the injured players.
Yet Odense are back in the quarter-finals of the European premium competition for the first time since the 2018/19 season, their maiden appearance in the EHF Champions League Women. But the path towards Budapest is as difficult as it could get, as Odense will be facing Györi Audi ETO KC, a true powerhouse of the competition, which presents a tough challenge for coach Ulrik Kirkely.
It is not only about making plans to stop star players like Stine Bredal Oftedal, Estelle Nze Minko or Ana Gros, it is also about Kirkely’s future as Györ’s coach. The 51-year-old Dane will take over the Hungarian powerhouse from this summer, replacing Ambros Martin.
“From a media standpoint, I really get all the attention and I get the interest in this game, as my future has been decided and I will be Györ’s new coach from next summer. But it is not about me, it is about Odense, it is about 120 minutes, it is about handball and our aim to become a better team each year,” says Kirkely.
“In the Danish league, we did very good over the last years, becoming champions, but in Europe, we did not qualify for the EHF FINAL4, which is a pity. Therefore we would like to correct this and progress there, because it would mean that the club took a step closer to building something great. So we can say it is a special game, but not because I will be Györ’s coach next season, but because this team deserves to be at the highest point in Europe.”
Kirkely’s legacy at Odense will be surely cemented by his two stints as the club’s coach, the first one between 2015 and 2017 and the second one from 2020 to 2023, with two Danish titles and one Danish Cup, the first trophies in the team’s history.
But Kirkely has not previously qualified for the quarter-finals of the Champions League and this season has been his best at Odense’s helm. The quarter-final berth was sealed after a 60:52 aggregate win in the play-offs against Norwegian side Storhamar Handball Elite.
“We went to the play-offs twice, but failed to progress to the quarter-finals, so this already feels like a win. But we do not want to stop here. Obviously, it is a hunger that is difficult to explain and the players all chimed in, showing grit and excellent determination to get here. We had so many injuries and we communicated a lot, we spent hours, days, to try and get on the same page and we eventually did it,” adds Kirkely.
In a well-balanced group A, Odense finished third, missing out a direct quarter-finals berth due to their slow start caused by injuries. But the win against Storhamar was clear and now the Danish champions will be looking to a tough quarter-final against Györ, a side looking for their seventh consecutive EHF FINAL4 berth.
Kirkely knows how important experience is at this stage and even though Odense are heavy underdogs on paper, things can rapidly change in handball. However, in both meetings against Danish opposition this season, Györ secured wins against Odense’s rivals, Team Esbjerg, therefore they know a thing or two about how to cause problems for Danish teams.
“They are a very, very good team, with a lot of experience. They have been here a lot. They have been put under pressure and they managed to sneak out of every challenge. The experience is crucial, but I think we will try to do anything possible to win these games. And we can qualify for Budapest if we do a good game on our home court, in this first match,” adds Kirkely.
With seven players leaving and seven arriving this summer, as well as a coaching change, this looks like a last hurrah for the current iteration of the Odense side as we know it and the last chance to seal a maiden EHF FINAL4 berth.
It is a tough proposition, but it is one that motivates Kirkely and his current players to give everything and create a surprise, even if the odds are stacked against them. Yet Kirkely says a ticket to Cologne would not necessarily be the best thing to come out of his three-year tenure at Odense.
“I would not say it is a crowning achievement. It is more a confirmation that we are doing things the right way and insert our name in the conversation of the best teams in Europe. That would be the correct testament to our work, because we had some excellent seasons in our domestic league, winning the title. However, European handball is different than games in Hungary or Denmark, therefore it is a challenge to do this,” concludes Kirkely.
Photos © Odense Håndbold; Marco Wolf