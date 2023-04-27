Facing the future: Kirkely’s special quarter-finals vs Györ

Yet Odense are back in the quarter-finals of the European premium competition for the first time since the 2018/19 season, their maiden appearance in the EHF Champions League Women. But the path towards Budapest is as difficult as it could get, as Odense will be facing Györi Audi ETO KC, a true powerhouse of the competition, which presents a tough challenge for coach Ulrik Kirkely.

It is not only about making plans to stop star players like Stine Bredal Oftedal, Estelle Nze Minko or Ana Gros, it is also about Kirkely’s future as Györ’s coach. The 51-year-old Dane will take over the Hungarian powerhouse from this summer, replacing Ambros Martin.

“From a media standpoint, I really get all the attention and I get the interest in this game, as my future has been decided and I will be Györ’s new coach from next summer. But it is not about me, it is about Odense, it is about 120 minutes, it is about handball and our aim to become a better team each year,” says Kirkely.

“In the Danish league, we did very good over the last years, becoming champions, but in Europe, we did not qualify for the EHF FINAL4, which is a pity. Therefore we would like to correct this and progress there, because it would mean that the club took a step closer to building something great. So we can say it is a special game, but not because I will be Györ’s coach next season, but because this team deserves to be at the highest point in Europe.”