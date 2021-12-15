Falken Tyres forms partnership with Men's EHF EURO 2022

The European Handball Federation is delighted to announce that Falken Tyres Europe GmbH one of the biggest tyre manufacturers in Europe – has become an official partner of the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 tournament.

It will be the first time that Falken has partnered with European handball, and as part of the deal – one brokered by Infront and DAZN Group, the EHF’S media and marketing partners – they will benefit from a tailor-made, 360-degree partner package.

The package includes Falken branding being visible on LED boards at each of the 65 EHF EURO matches, on two floor stickers in the penalty areas at each arena and a static board.

In addition to the in-arena presence, Falken Tyres branding will also be prominent during broadcasts. Falken’s name and logo will adorn the EHF’s digital channels, where it will be the presenter of the top goal scorer, featuring on pre-rolls on EHFTV, highlights online and on branded social media posts.

Infront and DAZN’s 10-year exclusive media and marketing partnership with EHF and EHFM launched in July 2020 to unlock new commercial opportunities and drive operational excellence for all EHF competitions, across production, digital marketing, media rights and sponsorship sales.

Martin Hausleitner, EHF Secretary General: “It is our pleasure to be able to welcome a new name into the European handball family, we are thrilled to have Falken Tyres on board for Men’s EHF EURO 2022. Falken’s interest in adding its name as a partner to our flagship national team competition is further evidence of handball’s appeal across the continent and we are looking forward to seeing its name in lights during the competition throughout January.”

Markus Bögner, COO and President of Falken Tyre Europe GmbH: “We are delighted to partner with the 2022 Men’s EHF EURO competition. Handball has a strong following with passionate fans across Europe, and we feel that by having a presence at the EHF’s premier tournament we can align our fanbases and showcase Falken to a new audience.”

Julien Ternisien, Infront Senior Vice President Summer Sports: “Infront wanted to create a tailor-made package for Falken Tyres and we understood the main aim for them was to reach fans. The wide range of digital, broadcast and on-site activation points we are jointly providing with the EHF will positively engage those taking in the action both at the venue and from home.”