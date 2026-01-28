The rivalry between France and Germany in men’s handball stretches back longer than the memories of most of their fans. The two sides played their first indoor match at the 1954 World Championship in Sweden, where Germany won 27:4.

Now, 72 years on, the two are preparing for their 79th meeting, and their 38th in official matches. In their last Men’s EHF EURO 2026 main round game, a semi-final spot is at stake: France need to win, while for Germany a draw is enough to proceed.

But will the game live up to some of the classic duels between France and Germany in the past?