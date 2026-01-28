Familiar foes: What have been France and Germany’s best matches?

Familiar foes: What have been France and Germany’s best matches?

EHF / Kevin Domas & Björn Pazen
28 January 2026, 10:00

The rivalry between France and Germany in men’s handball stretches back longer than the memories of most of their fans. The two sides played their first indoor match at the 1954 World Championship in Sweden, where Germany won 27:4.

Now, 72 years on, the two are preparing for their 79th meeting, and their 38th in official matches. In their last Men’s EHF EURO 2026 main round game, a semi-final spot is at stake: France need to win, while for Germany a draw is enough to proceed.

But will the game live up to some of the classic duels between France and Germany in the past?

1. 2001 IHF Men’s World Championship quarter-finals: France vs Germany, 26:23 after overtime

Hosts France had been dominant in the previous stages, but were extremely lucky to reach the semi-finals and ultimately the title. They led 11:8 at the break, but then German goalkeeper Henning Fritz started saving, ultimately finishing with 18 stops. Germany turned the match around, with Juri Knorr’s father Thomas netting six times.

The final minutes of regular time were a rollercoaster ride: Germany turned a 17:19 deficit into a 21:19 lead, but then Melvyn Richardson’s father Jackson scored an incredible goal five seconds before the end. Germany were shocked and chanceless in overtime. “In Germany we never would have won this match,” French coach Daniel Costatini said, while German coach Heiner Brand’s short comment was: “Sometimes there is no justice in sports.”

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Euro26 France Vs Czechia FLP 8282 FV

2. 2007 World Championship semi-final: Germany vs France, 32:31 after two overtimes

This was perhaps the most controversial meeting between the two teams. The French were so angry at the referees’ decisions, that late at night a French physiotherapist went to the officials’ hotel to hit a referee in the face – unfortunately, he mixed up the referees, hit the wrong one and was suspended for a long time.

The match was also the start of the LANXESS arena in Cologne as Germany’s cathedral of handball. 19,250 fans were on fire from the first second, and it was a defensive battle from the start. Once again, Henning Fritz was Germany’s hero, turning the game around; but Thierry Omeyer’s saves meant France led in the last minute of regular time. Markus Baur levelled the result with Germany’s last attack and Karabatic failed against Fritz to take the game into overtime. The score was still equal 70 seconds before the end of the second overtime, when Baur scored and Fritz saved against Daniel Narcisse.

Germany won the final and took their third, and still last, trophy on the global stage.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Euro26 Germany Vs Norway 95A1304 JE

3. EHF EURO 2008, bronze medal match: France vs Germany, 36:26

France and Germany qualified as the winner and runners-up from the main round in Trondheim for the final weekend in Lillehammer. They travelled by bus, with the journey extended by five hours after a storm blocked the main mountain pass, forcing a diversion.

After they lost their semi-finals they met in the bronze medal match, where France, boosted by the tournament’s top scorer Nikola Karabatic, ran over Germany. “When you see how we overran Germany, we are really unhappy that we did not make it to the final,” said French goalkeeper Thierry Omeyer, while German head coach Heiner Brand was truly shocked: “This was a humiliation.”

This remains the biggest French win against Germany.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO2008 PHOTO Girault

4. Rio 2016 Olympic Games, semi-finals: France vs Germany, 29:28

Seven months before the two teams met in the semi-finals of the Rio Olympics, Germany won the EHF EURO for the first time since 2004. France arrived as defending Olympic champions.

France had the upper hand for most of the game, taking an early-three goal lead, and being up to six ahead as the final quarter approached. But Germany were not going to let their opponents run away with the game. Tobias Reichmann, scoring twice in a row, put things level with a few seconds left.

The clock was at exactly 29:51 when France got a last free throw. Three passes, then Daniel Narcisse sprinted into the open space and launched a shot to the far post, leaving German goalkeeper Silvio Heinevetter without reaction. With this shot, “Air France” opened the gates to the final, which France would later lose against Denmark (26:28).

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

5. 2019 IHF World Championship, bronze medal match: France vs Germany, 26:25

Two days before, in Hamburg, France had been dismantled 30:38 by Denmark in the semi-finals, left helpless against the offensive power from Mikkel Hansen and his teammates. Germany did not do much better against Norway (25:31), in front of their home crowd, leaving both nations to fight for the bronze medal in Herning.

French goalkeeper Cyril Dumoulin left the court after 10 minutes with a bad knee injury, and France trailed 9:13 at the break. But with Kentin Mahé on fire (seven goals overall), “Les Bleus” came back and took the lead midway through the second half. With only a handful of seconds on the clock the score was level, and Germany had possession. However they turned over the ball; Luc Abalo recovered the fumble, passed it to Michaël Guigou, who launched Nikola Karabatic, who shot as hard as he could. Silvio Heinevetter could do nothing to stop it, and Karabatic celebrated in front of the standing tribune, in one of the most iconic poses of modern handball.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Euro26 France Vs Portugal ER18095 JE

6. Paris 2024 Olympic Games, quarter-finals: Germany vs France, 35:34 after overtime

The scenery was as grandiose as his career. Nikola Karabatic was about to say goodbye to handball at the end of the Olympics, and the final stages of the tournament were played in Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille, a stadium with more than 27,000 spectators in it. Secretly, the French player wanted to end his career with a fourth Olympic title.

But the tournament went badly for France. Norway and Denmark beat them in the preliminary round, and in the quarter-finals they met Germany, a young team with nothing much to lose. The game was not as tight as expected. Led by Dika Mem, France took the advantage up to six goals at the start of the second half.

However, things did not go France’s way. David Späth made a couple of saves and Germany got themselves back into the game in the last minute. Dika Mem lost the ball and Renārs Uščins scored the equaliser before destroying his opponents’ dreams with a few seconds to play, backed up as Späth stopped Valentin Porte’s desperate attempt. Germany were on their way to the silver medal, while Nikola Karabatic finished his career empty-handed.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Paris24 M QF Germany Vs France SP7 8532 SPS

Photos © kolektiff images

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Euro26 Slovenia Vs Croatia L7A1562AM
Previous Article What teams in group II need to reach the final weekend
Euro26 France Vs Portugal EM106041 EM
Next Article France and Germany to battle for the semi-final

Latest news

More News