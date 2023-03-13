Fanmade history contest winner announced

EHF Marketing GmbH and its official sports supplier, the Danish sports and fashion brand hummel, conducted a design contest, calling on handball fans and artists to submit their creative ideas to be used for this year’s official merchandise for the marquee events of the EHF Champions League season – the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023 in Cologne and the EHF FINAL4 Women 2023 in Budapest.

Sketches, drawings and designs were entered from across Europe before the seven best designs made it to the fan voting phase, in which more than 1,200 votes were cast to decide the winner.

The winning artwork will now be turned into the final design ready for production, and then the merchandise line will exclusively be available for purchase on-site at both the EHF FINAL4 Women 2023 in Budapest and the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023 in Cologne.

In addition to having the artwork featured on the merchandise line, Giulia won 1000 euros and 2 tickets to the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023.

28-year-old Giulia is originally from the south of Germany and is very excited about going to Cologne and seeing her designs come to life, in what will be her first trip to the EHF FINAL4.

After hearing that she had won, she spoke of the inspiration for her design, “I wanted to combine the clean aesthetic of the EHF Champions League Corporate Design with an organic illustration, which should reflect the dynamic of the handball game. The ball, which is the focus of the game, should also play an important part in the design.”

Congratulations again Giulia, we hope you enjoy the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023!

