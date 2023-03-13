EHF releases food and nutrition manual

The report, co-authored by Alejandro Martínez Rodríguez, Carmen Manchado López and José Miguel Martínez Sanz of the University of Alicante, explores the energy requirements of a game of handball and how players should fuel for a match and for daily training.

The manual details the nutrients required, including protein, carbohydrate, and fat, and suggests possible meal options which can supply these. It distinguishes between requirements for male and female athletes.

The manual also outlines key intolerances, and foods which should be avoided if athletes are suffering from these.

The manual is available HERE.

Photo © Anze Malovrh / kolektiff