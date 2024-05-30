Fans and partners to set new milestones at EHF FINAL4 Women

The 10th anniversary edition of the EHF FINAL4 Women throws off in Budapest on Saturday and Sunday 1 and 2 June 2024, with fans promised the best spectacle of the biggest weekend in women’s club handball.

The final weekend features teams from four different European nations, showcasing the top women’s handball sides. Record champions Györi Audi ETO KC of Hungary (five titles) and previous EHF FINAL4 contenders Team Esbjerg (Denmark) and Metz Handball (France) return, alongside debutants SG BBM Bietigheim of Germany.

The four matches across the weekend will be played at 15:00 CEST and 18:00 CEST. Each day will feature a spectacular opening show 15 minutes before throw-off, electrifying the arena. More than ten thousand tickets have already been sold for the pinnacle event. The remaining ticket packages are available here.

The level of fan interest is matched by support from partners, looking to secure brand visibility and engagement. EHF Marketing, the marketing arm of the European Handball Federation, has obtained sponsorship from more brands than ever before.

Sponsors include longstanding partners of the EHF FINAL4: ball manufacturer SELECT, Hungarian oil and gas company OMV Hungaria, betting company UNIBET, waste management company Green Collect and car retailer Ivanics. While Green Collect is now the longest-standing EHF FINAL4 Women partner, several of the other brands are partnering with the event for a second year in a row following the success of 2023 and understanding the opportunities that women’s handball has to offer.

New partners include Gorenje and Raiffeisen Bank in Hungary. Gorenje is a longstanding partner of the men’s competition and is now tapping into women’s handball, recognising the importance of brands partnering with high-quality events in women’s sport to support its growth.

Coverage beamed across the world

Partner brands of the EHF FINAL4 Women will benefit from coverage beamed across the world, thanks to the outstanding TV production planned for the event.

A total of 16 cameras will be used, including four SuperSlow Motion, one cable cam and two cinematographic cameras. The feed will be delivered to 28 official broadcasters offering the event to more than 60 territories, with official broadcasters of the participating teams present onsite at the event.

The TV coverage will be accompanied by extended digital coverage of the event across the EHF Champions League official accounts on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).

The EHF weekly podcast “The Spin” will bring live coverage from the EHF FINAL4 Women media call on YouTube. On Saturday and Sunday a live show on Instagram and YouTube will build up each game and provide instant, expert analysis of the action from former star players Anja Althaus and Victor Tomás. The newly introduced vertical production will bring a brand-new perspective to the event.

Highlights of the action

The EHF FINAL4 Women begins on Saturday at 15:00 CEST with the semi-final between Team Esbjerg and Györi Audi ETO KC, with Esbjerg hoping for their first win in the tournament in their third consecutive appearance. The Danish side features Norwegian stars Nora Mørk and Henny Reistad, both among the top 10 scorers of the EHF Champions League Women this season.

The second semi-final, at 18:00 CEST, pits Metz Handball against SG BBM Bietigheim with the two sides boasting top goalkeepers Hatadou Sako and Gabriela Diaz Moreschi, who have made the most saves in the competition so far. This is the third time Metz have qualified for the EHF FINAL4, while Bietigheim have become the first German side to qualify for the semi-finals of the EHF Champions League Women since Walle Bremen in the 1994/95 season.

