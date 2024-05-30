Where each EHF FINAL4 participant has to improve to win the title

Metz Handball: Their opponent’s penalty throws

Metz Handball are very strong offensively as well. Their attacking rating of 27.9 goals per 50 possessions is second best of the EHF Champions League and best among the EHF FINAL4 participants. But they don't shy away defensively either; 23.8 goals conceded per 50 possessions is the fourth-best number in the competition. Only Györ is better among the semi-finalists.

Nevertheless, their achilles heel lies in their defence. Only MKS Zaglebie Lubin, who were eliminated in the group stage without winning a point, have conceded more seven-metre penalties this season than Metz's 4.2 per 50 possessions. In addition, their goalkeepers have just saved 17.6 per cent of their opponent’s seven-metre throws, which is clearly the worst among the EHF FINAL4 participants, who are all in the top five.



In all of Metz’s losses this season their opponents had more attempts from the seven-metre line than the team from Grand Est. Even in their 15 wins, just four times they received more penalties than their opponents. Emmanuel Mayonnade's team must therefore be more careful in defence.

SG BBM Bietigheim: Second halves

Bietigheim are the big surprise in the EHF FINAL4. While the other three teams finished among the top two in their group and did not have to go through the play-offs, Bietigheim sneaked into the knockout rounds, finishing in sixth place in their group and then making it to Budapest anyway. Accordingly, they are of course the clear underdogs in terms of numbers and their weaknesses are somewhat greater.

Among all teams that participated in the EHF Champions League this season they have the ninth best attack with 25.9 goals per 50 possessions (fourth among the EHF FINAL4 participants). In defence, they rank eighth with 25 goals conceded per 50 possessions (third among the EHF FINAL4 participants).

However, the Swabians usually start their games very well. They score 1.5 goals more than their opponents in the first half based on 25 possessions, which is the sixth-best figure. In the second half, however, they concede 0.8 more goals per 25 possessions than they score, which is the third worst. The difference in defence is especially remarkable. In the first half, they conceded just 11.2 goals per 25 possessions, which is fourth best, while in the second half it’s 13.8, which is fourth worst.

The difference of -2.3 from the second half compared to the first is the second worst in the league. Only CSM Bucuresti had a bigger difference, with -2.6.



In Bietigheim’s nine wins this season they lost the second half just once. However, in their eight losses they won the second half just once as well. So, they have to find a way to carry the momentum from the first half into the second half.

Photos © Marco Wolf, Aniko Kovacs