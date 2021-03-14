Faroe rue missed chances to fall short against Ukraine

Ukraine took an early lead and never looked back, securing a crucial win against the Faroe Islands, 26:25, to climb to first place in the standings in Group 3.

A win in the doubleheader against the Czech Republic in April could lift the Ukrainian side even closer to the second consecutive appearance at the EHF EURO.

GROUP 3

Faroe Islands vs Ukraine 25:26 (11:16)

the Faroe Islands are still without a win in 19 games in the EHF EURO Qualification Phase, but their progress has been nothing short of amazing, keeping Ukraine in check and mounting a superb comeback

Back Vladyslav Dontsov and right wing Andrii Akimenko were Ukraine’s top scorers in this game, lifting the Ukrainian side to their second win in four games in this group

24-year-old Roi Berg Hansen and 18-year old Elias Ellefsen a Skipagotu helped the Faroe Islands cut the gap to only one goal, 23:22, with nine minutes to go

but Ukraine’s experience proved invaluable in the closing minutes, clinching a narrow 26:25 win, after Jonas Gunnarsson Djurhuus missed the final shot for the Faroe Islands

after four games, Ukraine have five points, with two wins, a draw and a loss, while the Faroe Islands are all but out, losing their first three games in a row

Faroese youngsters come of age

With an average age of 25,1 years old, the Faroese squad is far from a polished one, but playing with their hearts nearly helped them seal one of their best-ever results in competitive handball.

After drawing against Montenegro in the EHF EURO 2020 Qualification Phase two years ago, the Faroe Islands were close to sealing another great result against Ukraine, yet their lack of international experience was their undoing, despite having the attack with 30 seconds to go, down by one.

A superb display from 18-year-old Elias Ellefsen a Skipagotu will surely boost his morale and the Faroe Islands might be a tough nut to crack in the future.