Netherlands win with buzzer beater

Prior to throw-off Poland had a one-point lead, and the Netherlands were fighting hard to pass their opponents on the group 5 table. It was a tight match in Wroclaw as neither team was able to break away.

In a nail-biting finish, the Netherlands had a stronghold in goalkeeper Bart Ravensbergen who had a crucial save allowing his team to make a statement in the last seconds of the match. Poland’s side had great defense too, but not that much luck in the attack.

GROUP 5

Poland - Netherlands 26:27 (11:11)

the lead switched between the teams, none of them trailing by more than one in the first half

strong defense on both sides was the culprit for a tight match

Luc Steins and Key Smits were the ones keeping the Netherlands in the game

the biggest lead was in the 35th minute when Poland scored to make it 15:12, but the Netherlands leveled ten minutes later (17:17)

it was all tied until the last seconds; Bart Ravensbergen's save at the 59:51 mark and the in-flight goal by Kay Smits just one second before the end brought the Netherlands their second win

Closing in style

It was a neck-to-neck match throughout the whole 60 minutes. In a most exciting finish, the Netherlands earned two new points with three names responsible for it. After Adam Morawaski saved the ball and gave Poland an opportunity for a win, on the other side Bart Ravensbergen said no way with another save. Luc Steins had a narrow angle for scoring, but he saw Kay Smits on the other end. It was a perfect assist for an amazing in-flight goal with one second left. What a way to finish the game.