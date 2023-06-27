UH17886

Fascinating ties thrown-up by group phase draw

27 June 2023, 10:12

Just a few weeks on from the final of the EHF Champions League Women 2022/23, the draw for the 2023/24 season in Vienna has determined rematches between champions Vipers Kristiansand and runners-up FTC Rail-Cargo Hungaria in group B.

Group A will play host to all-Hungarian encounters between Györi Audi ETO KC and newcomers DVSC Schaeffler, while Ikast Håndbold and Team Esbjerg meet for exclusively Danish affairs in group B.

Each team will play the other seven in their group both home and away. As has been the case in recent seasons, after 14 rounds, the top two teams in each group will qualify directly for the quarter-finals, while the teams that finish in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth places will contest the play-offs.

The lowest-ranked two clubs in each group will be eliminated from the competition at the end of the group phase. 

The first round is scheduled for 9-10 September 2023, with the full fixture list to be determined soon. 

The draw in full:

GROUP A

A1 - ROU - CSM București

A2 - HUN - Györi Audi ETO KC

A3 - SWE - IK Sävehof

A4 - FRA - Brest Bretagne Handball

A5 - DEN - Odense Håndbold

A6 - MNE - WHC Buducnost

A7 - GER - SG BBM Bietigheim

A8 - HUN - DVSC Schaeffler

GROUP B

B1 - DEN - Team Esbjerg

B2 - FRA - Metz Handball

B3 - NOR - Vipers Kristiansand

B4 - ROU - CS Rapid București

B5 - HUN - FTC Rail-Cargo Hungaria

B6 - POL - MKS Zaglebie Lubin

B7 - SLO - Krim Mercator Ljubljana

B8 - DEN - Ikast Håndbold

