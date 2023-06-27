Fascinating ties thrown-up by group phase draw
Just a few weeks on from the final of the EHF Champions League Women 2022/23, the draw for the 2023/24 season in Vienna has determined rematches between champions Vipers Kristiansand and runners-up FTC Rail-Cargo Hungaria in group B.
Group A will play host to all-Hungarian encounters between Györi Audi ETO KC and newcomers DVSC Schaeffler, while Ikast Håndbold and Team Esbjerg meet for exclusively Danish affairs in group B.
Each team will play the other seven in their group both home and away. As has been the case in recent seasons, after 14 rounds, the top two teams in each group will qualify directly for the quarter-finals, while the teams that finish in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth places will contest the play-offs.
The lowest-ranked two clubs in each group will be eliminated from the competition at the end of the group phase.
The first round is scheduled for 9-10 September 2023, with the full fixture list to be determined soon.
The draw in full:
GROUP A
A1 - ROU - CSM București
A2 - HUN - Györi Audi ETO KC
A3 - SWE - IK Sävehof
A4 - FRA - Brest Bretagne Handball
A5 - DEN - Odense Håndbold
A6 - MNE - WHC Buducnost
A7 - GER - SG BBM Bietigheim
A8 - HUN - DVSC Schaeffler
GROUP B
B1 - DEN - Team Esbjerg
B2 - FRA - Metz Handball
B3 - NOR - Vipers Kristiansand
B4 - ROU - CS Rapid București
B5 - HUN - FTC Rail-Cargo Hungaria
B6 - POL - MKS Zaglebie Lubin
B7 - SLO - Krim Mercator Ljubljana
B8 - DEN - Ikast Håndbold