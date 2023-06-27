Exciting group phase awaits after EHF Champions League Men draw
The conclusion of the 2022/23 EHF Champions League Men may have been just over a week ago, but handball fans can already look forward to the new campaign after the group phase draw was made in Vienna.
The two sides who met in the final in Cologne were not drawn together in the group phase for the upcoming season, with champions SC Magdeburg being placed in group B and Barlinek Industria Kielce in group A.
That meant THW Kiel were drawn into group A, as were French champions Paris Saint-Germain Handball, who were beaten by Kielce in the semi-finals having denied Kiel a place in Cologne.
Barça will have a chance to gain revenge on Magdeburg for their narrow semi-final defeat; they are joined in group B by first seeds GOG and Telekom Veszprém HC.
The road to Cologne for 2024 begins with a round-robin format, as every team plays the other seven in their group both home and away.
After 14 rounds, the top two teams in each group will qualify directly for the quarter-finals, while the teams that finish in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth places will contest the play-offs. The lowest-ranked two clubs in each group will be eliminated from the competition at the end of the group phase.
The first round is scheduled for 13-14 September 2023, with the exact dates and throw-off times of the matches to be detailed soon.
The draw in full:
GROUP A
A1 - POL - Barlinek Industria Kielce
A2 - FRA - Paris Saint-Germain Handball
A3 - GER - THW Kiel
A4 - CRO - HC Zagreb
A5 - DEN – Aalborg Håndbold
A6 - HUN - OTP Bank – PICK Szeged
A7 - MKD - HC Eurofarm Pelister
A8 - NOR - Kolstad Handball
GROUP B
B1 - DEN - GOG
B2 - HUN - Telekom Veszprém HC
B3 - ESP - Barça
B4 - GER - SC Magdeburg
B5 - POL - ORLEN Wisla Plock
B6 - FRA - Montpellier Handball
B7 - POR - FC Porto
B8 - SLO - RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko