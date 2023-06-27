Exciting group phase awaits after EHF Champions League Men draw

The two sides who met in the final in Cologne were not drawn together in the group phase for the upcoming season, with champions SC Magdeburg being placed in group B and Barlinek Industria Kielce in group A.

That meant THW Kiel were drawn into group A, as were French champions Paris Saint-Germain Handball, who were beaten by Kielce in the semi-finals having denied Kiel a place in Cologne.

Barça will have a chance to gain revenge on Magdeburg for their narrow semi-final defeat; they are joined in group B by first seeds GOG and Telekom Veszprém HC.

The road to Cologne for 2024 begins with a round-robin format, as every team plays the other seven in their group both home and away.

After 14 rounds, the top two teams in each group will qualify directly for the quarter-finals, while the teams that finish in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth places will contest the play-offs. The lowest-ranked two clubs in each group will be eliminated from the competition at the end of the group phase.

The first round is scheduled for 13-14 September 2023, with the exact dates and throw-off times of the matches to be detailed soon.

The draw in full:

GROUP A

A1 - POL - Barlinek Industria Kielce

A2 - FRA - Paris Saint-Germain Handball

A3 - GER - THW Kiel

A4 - CRO - HC Zagreb

A5 - DEN – Aalborg Håndbold

A6 - HUN - OTP Bank – PICK Szeged

A7 - MKD - HC Eurofarm Pelister

A8 - NOR - Kolstad Handball

GROUP B

B1 - DEN - GOG

B2 - HUN - Telekom Veszprém HC

B3 - ESP - Barça

B4 - GER - SC Magdeburg

B5 - POL - ORLEN Wisla Plock

B6 - FRA - Montpellier Handball

B7 - POR - FC Porto

B8 - SLO - RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko