Favourites Flensburg make successful start

GROUP B

Ystads IF (SWE) vs PAUC Handball (FRA) 29:33 (14:17)

Last season, PAUC Handball won a grand total of one game in the group phase of the EHF European League Men and were eliminated after finishing in sixth place. This season, the French side vowed to avenge that and they came out swinging, reaching that total after their first game, with a clear 33:29 away win against Ystads IF. With Mathieu Ong, Xavier Labigang and Ian Tarrafeta scoring six goals each, the French side took an lead early, withstood the Ystads comeback, which tied the score, 18:18, and went on to seal an excellent 33:29 win, which surely enhances their prospects for this group. The hosts’ undoing was their attacking efficiency, which dropped to 51%, as they failed to convert plenty of shots during the match.

Thierry Anti, PAUC Handball coach: Regarding our last season, winning tonight as a special taste. We have finally found our first victory, the one we kept searching for. I cannot express what it means to the entire team and the relief it is for them.