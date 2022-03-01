One week, after securing their spot for the Last 16 for the first time in club history, Fenix Toulouse took their fifth group phase victory in a row.

The 34:27 victory was the second win against Pfadi Winterthur after the 30:27 in Switzerland one week ago.

Group A:

Fenix Toulouse Handball (FRA) vs. Pfadi Winterthur (SUI) 34:27 (14:16)

Winterthur were ahead by two goals at the break - and four players had already scored three or more goals in the first 30 minutes

between minutes 33 and 41, Fenix - like last week - turned the match around from 16:18 to 23:20, but this time, Pfadi did not give up and were close until 24:25

the Swiss champions were boosted by seven goals from their top scorer Roman Sidorowicz and five strikes by Moustafa Hadj Sadok, who was top scorer with seven goals last week

finally, a 5:1 run for 30:25, including two double-strikes from Erwin Feuchtmann and Edouard Kempf decided the match - even goalkeeper Jef Lettens scored in the last minute

Feuchtmann was top scorer for the victors with eight goals, while regular top shooter Nemanja Ilic added three goals, and is now on 68 goals

Fenix are confirmed in third place with 12 points, while Pfadi remain bottom with two points

Toulouse finish the group on the third position

Thanks to their second victory against Winterthur, Fenix Toulouse have secured third place in the final ranking of this group.

Even, if Bidasoa Irun win their remaining two matches, they cannot pass the French side anymore. First and second place are out of reach for Toulouse, as they have lost the direct encounters against Füchse Berlin and Wisla Plock.