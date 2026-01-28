Final day in Malmö to shape semi-final line-up

Final day in Malmö to shape semi-final line-up

ER 2842 (1)
EHF / Danijela Vekić
28 January 2026, 10:30

Main round group II of the Men's EHF EURO 2026 comes to an end with four teams still in contention for a place at the final weekend in Herning. The decisive day in Malmö begins with Slovenia and Iceland going head-to-head in a direct semi-final showdown — a match that could also shape the fate of the other contenders.

Group leaders Croatia are in the best position to book their spot with a win against Hungary, though several other combinations could also work in their favour. Co-hosts Sweden remain in the hunt after a rollercoaster main round campaign and will need a victory alongside favourable results elsewhere to reach the medal race.

GROUP II

SLOVENIA VS ICELAND

Wednesday 28 January, 15:30 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 6-0-6

  • Iceland currently sit second with five points, while Slovenia are fourth on four
  • both teams remain in the semi-final race — Iceland qualify with a win, or with a draw provided Sweden do not win; Slovenia advance with a win and a Swedish defeat
  • the last time Slovenia played the semi-finals was in 2020 when they ultimately finished fourth, while Iceland have not made the final weekend since 2010
  • Iceland entered the main round with two points and have since defeated Sweden (35:27), lost narrowly to Croatia (29:30) and drawn with Switzerland (38:38)
  • Slovenia also arrived with two points and so far have beaten Hungary (35:32) while losing to Sweden (31:35) and Croatia (25:29)
  • Slovenia's Domen Makuc is currently the competition's fourth top scorer with 43 goals, while Iceland's Ómar Ingi Magnússon leads his team with 30 and has moved into Iceland's all-time EHF EURO top five with a total of 111 goals
  • their most recent EHF EURO meeting also took place in Malmö in 2020, when Slovenia won 30:27; Iceland have claimed just one European championship win against Slovenia in five games, in 2002 in Skövde

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Euro26 Slovenia Vs Croatia R1JC6178JC

CROATIA VS HUNGARY

Wednesday 28 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 14-1-6

  • Croatia sit top of the group and are in a strong position to reach the semi-finals — they qualify with a win, or with a draw provided either Iceland or Sweden do not win, and even a defeat could be enough if either Iceland or Sweden lose
  • if Croatia qualify it will be their first semi-final since 2020 when they won silver
  • Hungary are out of contention for both the semi-finals and the 5/6 placement match, but will aim to finish the tournament on a high note as they currently sit fifth with two points
  • after six matches played, Croatia have suffered only one defeat so far, against Sweden in the preliminary round (25:33); Hungary had two draws in the main round, against Switzerland and Sweden, while they were defeated by Slovenia
  • at the EHF EURO, Croatia have beaten Hungary only once — 30:27 in 1996 — while Hungary have claimed three other wins, although Croatia lead the overall head-to-head with 14 victories
  • Croatia's top scorer is Zvonimir Srna with 28 goals, though he may miss the match after a suspected hamstring injury against Slovenia; Hungary's leading scorer is Bence Imre with 39 goals

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Euro26 Iceland Vs Croatia L7A6458AM

SWITZERLAND VS SWEDEN

Wednesday 28 January, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 1-0-7

  • co-hosts Sweden have endured a rollercoaster main round so far — arriving with two points, they defeated Slovenia (35:31), suffered a heavy loss to Iceland (27:35) and shared the spoils with Hungary (32:32)
  • those results leave Sweden in a complicated position in the semi-final race — they need a win and either Iceland or Croatia not to win, or a draw provided either Iceland or Croatia lose their respective matches
  • Switzerland are out of contention for a place in Herning after two draws (against Iceland and Hungary) and a defeat to Croatia (24:28), but will fight for their best-ever finish, having previously placed 12th in 2004
  • four Swiss players are set to become the nation's most-capped EHF EURO players with 13 appearances — Luka Maros, Lucas Meister, Nikola Portner and Lenny Rubin
  • should Sweden miss out on the semi-finals, it would be their first absence since 2020, having won gold in 2022 and claimed bronze in 2024
  • Switzerland have beaten Sweden only once in eight meetings, back at the 1979 IHF World Championship

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Euro26 Switzerland Vs Iceland R1JC2919JC

Photos © kolektiff images

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Euro26 Slovenia Vs Croatia L7A1562AM
EHF EURO

What teams in group II need to reach the final weekend

No team in group II is qualified for the semi-finals ahead of the last match day on Wednesday - so what does each need to do to make the tri…

today, 6 hours ago
Euro26 France Vs Portugal EM106041 EM
Previous Article France and Germany to battle for the semi-final
Euro26 Slovenia Vs Sweden L7A8805AM
Next Article Live blog: Last day of main round throws off in Herning and Malmö

Latest news

More News