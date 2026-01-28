Main round group II of the Men's EHF EURO 2026 comes to an end with four teams still in contention for a place at the final weekend in Herning. The decisive day in Malmö begins with Slovenia and Iceland going head-to-head in a direct semi-final showdown — a match that could also shape the fate of the other contenders.

Group leaders Croatia are in the best position to book their spot with a win against Hungary, though several other combinations could also work in their favour. Co-hosts Sweden remain in the hunt after a rollercoaster main round campaign and will need a victory alongside favourable results elsewhere to reach the medal race.