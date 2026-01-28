Live blog: Last day of main round throws off in Herning and Malmö
The final day of the Men's EHF EURO 2026 main round promises to be the most exciting day of the tournament so far. In group I, France and Germany play for the second semi-final spot and another three teams remain in the running for the 5/6 placement match; in group II, four teams have a chance at the semi-finals.
We had a little time to regenerate, but it’s our last game, our last chance to come to semi-finals. We will do everything we can to win this game and to hope that the Swiss win against Sweden, so we are in the semi-finals.
It was an emotional day for us yesterday, we had really big lows and really big highs. We are just thankful that we still have a chance, and really looking forward to the game today. We need to play better than yesterday, we need to be a little bit more composed and stick together in the defence.