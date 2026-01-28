Live blog: Last day of main round throws off in Herning and Malmö

Live blog: Last day of main round throws off in Herning and Malmö

EHF / Joanne Harris
28 January 2026, 12:00

The final day of the Men's EHF EURO 2026 main round promises to be the most exciting day of the tournament so far. In group I, France and Germany play for the second semi-final spot and another three teams remain in the running for the 5/6 placement match; in group II, four teams have a chance at the semi-finals.

Euro26 Slovenia Vs Croatia R1JC0484JC
We had a little time to regenerate, but it’s our last game, our last chance to come to semi-finals. We will do everything we can to win this game and to hope that the Swiss win against Sweden, so we are in the semi-finals.
Staš Jovičič
Left wing, Slovenia
Euro26 Switzerland Vs Iceland R1JC2964JC
It was an emotional day for us yesterday, we had really big lows and really big highs. We are just thankful that we still have a chance, and really looking forward to the game today. We need to play better than yesterday, we need to be a little bit more composed and stick together in the defence.
Elliði Viðarsson
Line player, Iceland

14:55

Just over half an hour until throw-off for the early matches, and here's some of today's facts and stats:

  • both Slovenia and Iceland have won 36 EHF EURO matches in their history; on a head-to-head basis, Slovenia have won four to Iceland's one
  • victory for Spain over Portugal would be their 80th EHF EURO win
  • Martim Costa, Francisco Costa and António Areia have all joined the top five Portuguese scorers of all time at the EHF EURO during this tournament; Francisco Costa is currently level with Mathias Gidsel on 47 goals as the top scorer of the EHF EURO 2026
  • Germany are hunting their 60th EHF EURO win and only their second against France at the tournament, although things are more even across all official meetings where Germany have won 14 matches, France 17, and there have been four draws
  • it is 30 years since Croatia have beaten Hungary at an EHF EURO - they have met three times at the European championship since then, with Hungary winning every time
  • one goal for Sander Sagosen puts him on 225 all-time EHF EURO goals
  • in four EHF EURO meetings, Norway have beaten Denmark once, in 2006
  • Switzerland's best-ever EHF EURO finish was 12th, in 2004 - they could beat that tonight with a strong performance against Sweden

14:30

Our social media team have been creating so much great content during the tournament. The Home of Handball on Instagram has a particularly strong meme game, make sure you follow them!

 

 

14:15

Time is ticking fast towards throw-off for the first games of the day. Here's the stat of the day, focusing on how fast France have been scoring through this tournament. Very few teams have managed to slow them down so far!

13:50

In a series of meetings between neighbours and familiar rivals, tonight's game between France and Germany is perhaps the match between the two teams who know each other best. Although they have both gone through a change in generations lately, you can always guarantee an exciting match when these two giants of handball meet. Kevin Domas and Björn Pazen have picked out the top six previous games for you.

Euro26 Germany Vs Austria 2KA04026 EM
EHF EURO

Familiar foes: What have been France and Germany’s best matc…

Before they play for the Men’s EHF EURO semi-finals, we look back at the long rivalry between France and Germany

today, 5 hours ago

13:40

Once again, in the last round the goalkeepers were on fire - quite how they make some of these saves is baffling!

 

 

13:15

With round 3 of the main round complete last night, it's time for the top 5 goals of days 12 and 13. The last one is immense, and made us all gasp when we saw it live last night.


12:45

In group II, despite the closeness of the standings, Switzerland and Hungary cannot make it to Herning even for the 5/6 placement match.

That leaves four teams in the race for the top three spots: Croatia, Iceland, Slovenia and Sweden. Croatia and Iceland have the most control over things: both are through to the semi-finals with a win, and both could make it through with a draw depending on other results.

Slovenia need a win and Sweden to lose to reach the semi-finals; Sweden need a win and for Croatia and Iceland’s results to go their way.

Find out more in the preview and calculations articles.

Euro26 Sweden Vs Hungary R1JC2935JC
EHF EURO

Final day in Malmö to shape semi-final line-up

Croatia, Sweden, Iceland and Slovenia head into decisive final round of the Men's EHF EURO 2026 with semi-final spots at stake

today, 5 hours ago
Euro26 Slovenia Vs Croatia L7A1562AM
EHF EURO

What teams in group II need to reach the final weekend

No team in group II is qualified for the semi-finals ahead of the last match day on Wednesday - so what does each need to do to make the tri…

today, 6 hours ago

12:30

Starting off today’s build-up with a look at group I.

The key match to watch for will be the middle game at 18:00 between Germany and France. Germany can qualify for the semi-finals with a win or draw, but France need a win thanks to their defeats by Denmark and Spain.

The other three teams – Norway, Spain and Portugal – all have a mathematical chance of making the 5/6 placement match. Reaching this stage this year will qualify that team for the 2027 IHF Men’s World Championship, as Germany (hosts) and Denmark (defending champions) are already qualified, and there are four other world championship qualification spots up for grabs at this EHF EURO.

Read the preview and the calculations for what needs to happen for each team to progress below.

Euro26 France Vs Portugal EM106041 EM
EHF EURO

France and Germany to battle for the semi-final

While Denmark are through, all remaining group I teams are in the running at least for a spot in the 5/6 placement match

today, 5 hours ago
Euro26 Germany Vs Denmark EM209825 EM
EHF EURO

What teams in group I need to reach the final weekend

Denmark are through to the semi-finals, but what are the chances for the rest of group I to join them, and who will play the 5/6 placement m…

yesterday

12:00

Welcome to a wonderful Wednesday at the Men's EHF EURO 2026!

The last two days have shown that absolutely nothing can be predicted in this championship, with three draws in six games and the other games almost as tight. So we're set up for one of the best days of handball yet. 

First off, let's look back at last night's action from Malmö, which gave Croatia the best position in the group to reach the semi-finals but leaves three other teams in touching distance. Here's 'The Spin' to bring you up to speed.

Euro26 Sweden Vs Hungary R1JC2935JC
