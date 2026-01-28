14:55

Just over half an hour until throw-off for the early matches, and here's some of today's facts and stats:

both Slovenia and Iceland have won 36 EHF EURO matches in their history; on a head-to-head basis, Slovenia have won four to Iceland's one

victory for Spain over Portugal would be their 80th EHF EURO win

Martim Costa, Francisco Costa and António Areia have all joined the top five Portuguese scorers of all time at the EHF EURO during this tournament; Francisco Costa is currently level with Mathias Gidsel on 47 goals as the top scorer of the EHF EURO 2026

Germany are hunting their 60th EHF EURO win and only their second against France at the tournament, although things are more even across all official meetings where Germany have won 14 matches, France 17, and there have been four draws

it is 30 years since Croatia have beaten Hungary at an EHF EURO - they have met three times at the European championship since then, with Hungary winning every time

one goal for Sander Sagosen puts him on 225 all-time EHF EURO goals

in four EHF EURO meetings, Norway have beaten Denmark once, in 2006

Switzerland's best-ever EHF EURO finish was 12th, in 2004 - they could beat that tonight with a strong performance against Sweden

14:30

14:15

Time is ticking fast towards throw-off for the first games of the day. Here's the stat of the day, focusing on how fast France have been scoring through this tournament. Very few teams have managed to slow them down so far!

13:50

In a series of meetings between neighbours and familiar rivals, tonight's game between France and Germany is perhaps the match between the two teams who know each other best. Although they have both gone through a change in generations lately, you can always guarantee an exciting match when these two giants of handball meet. Kevin Domas and Björn Pazen have picked out the top six previous games for you.