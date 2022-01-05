20220105 FIN BEL
EHF EURO

Finland save last-gasp draw against Georgia

EHF / Adrian Costeiu05 January 2022, 19:00

With 11 minutes left in the first EHF EURO 2024 Relegation Round game, Georgia looked to have the win secured against Finland, boasting a four-goal lead.

But a last-gasp comeback from the Scandinavian side helped Finland seal a draw, 22:22, becoming favourites to progress to the Qualification Phase 2 before the away leg, due to be played on Sunday.

EHF EURO 2024 RELEGATION ROUND

Georgia vs Finland 22:22 (8:9)

  • an offensive drought that saw Georgia score only two times in the first 19 minutes, handed Finland a big chance to jump ahead
  • but the Scandinavian side could not capitalise on Georgia’s offensive woes – a meagre 17% attack efficiency – and held the slightest of leads at the break, 9:8
  • in the first 12 minutes of the second half, Georgia doubled their output from the first half, but their 4:0 unanswered run was cancelled out by Finland’s own 3:0 run, prompted by a well-taken timeout called by coach Ola Lindgren
  • Max Granlund, who has been immense since November for Finland, scoring 20 goals in the Qualification Phase 1 for the IHF Men’s World Championship 2023, scored in the last second of the game to tie the scores, 22:22
  • the second leg of the matchup will take place in Vantaa, Finland, on 9 January

Another draw between Georgia and Finland

Games between Georgia and Finland have always been close-calls, with draws in January 2020, 24:24, in the Qualification Phase of the EHF EURO 2022, and in November 2021, 29:29, in the Qualification Phase 1 of the IHF Men’s World Championship 2023, for example.

This time around, with a Qualification Phase 2 berth for the EHF EURO 2024 on the table, Georgia and Finland also produced an exciting match, albeit one for the purists, where defences excelled.

Eventually, the game ended in a draw, as Finland secured an important result in the last second. Giorgi Tskhovrebadze, the All-Star right back at the IHF/EHF Trophy in 2021, scored six goals, but missed 11 shots, including two penalties for Georgia, while Max Granlund, Finland’s top scorer, tied Tskhovrebadze’s tally.

20200122 Kinexon Jureerzen.Kolektiff
Previous Article How Kinexon serves teams and fans during the EHF EURO
20220105 TUR BEL 1
Next Article Lucky Greeks remain on top, hunted by the Turks

Latest news

More News