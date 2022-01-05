How Kinexon serves teams and fans during the EHF EURO

A valuable training and performance tool

“Kinexon gives me a whole lot of interesting background info about the players’ and the team’s physical performance and development throughout the championship. I use it on an individual basis together with other tools to adapt training for every player,” says Tord Ellingsen, a team analyst for the Hungarian Federation.

The German Handball Federation use the Kinexon data for all senior and junior national teams. “We analyse the data of every training session of our senior teams, and we even do it live to inform the head coach if the workload of a certain player is currently too high,” says Axel Kromer, sports director of the German Federation. The data is also evaluated by David Groeger, athletic and performance coach of all German national teams.

A number of federations link the data provided by traditional game analysis to the statistics offered by Kinexon in order to have a better view of what exactly is going on in the court — and the result can also be used in the long term.

“To better plan the training sessions, we need to measure accurately the physical and physiological demands and collect positional data during the competition, in order to find the best performance indicators that can lead a team to the success. And Kinexon could play an important role, providing reliable data to game analysis,” explains Tiago Oliveira, who works for the Portuguese federation.

“We supervise the load short-term but also long-term to see the development of certain factors such as endurance or speed for every player and to adapt the training sessions individually. With this scientific approach it is easier to steer the players and dose the load for them. One important point of the data use is to prevent injuries caused by an overly high burden,” adds Kromer.

“Some match related data such as the speed of a shot or the height of a jump are more interesting for fans and media than for us, but of course, we have an eye on the running distance.”