How Kinexon serves teams and fans during the EHF EURO
Since 2020, Kinexon have been providing information and statistics at the Men’s and Women’s EHF EURO. Again, this year, in the arenas in Hungary and Slovakia as well as from home, fans will have access to information such as the speed of their favourite players’ shots or the distance they have run during a game.
But this system is not just for fun — people working in handball use the information and the data even makes a difference on the court.
A valuable training and performance tool
“Kinexon gives me a whole lot of interesting background info about the players’ and the team’s physical performance and development throughout the championship. I use it on an individual basis together with other tools to adapt training for every player,” says Tord Ellingsen, a team analyst for the Hungarian Federation.
The German Handball Federation use the Kinexon data for all senior and junior national teams. “We analyse the data of every training session of our senior teams, and we even do it live to inform the head coach if the workload of a certain player is currently too high,” says Axel Kromer, sports director of the German Federation. The data is also evaluated by David Groeger, athletic and performance coach of all German national teams.
A number of federations link the data provided by traditional game analysis to the statistics offered by Kinexon in order to have a better view of what exactly is going on in the court — and the result can also be used in the long term.
“To better plan the training sessions, we need to measure accurately the physical and physiological demands and collect positional data during the competition, in order to find the best performance indicators that can lead a team to the success. And Kinexon could play an important role, providing reliable data to game analysis,” explains Tiago Oliveira, who works for the Portuguese federation.
“We supervise the load short-term but also long-term to see the development of certain factors such as endurance or speed for every player and to adapt the training sessions individually. With this scientific approach it is easier to steer the players and dose the load for them. One important point of the data use is to prevent injuries caused by an overly high burden,” adds Kromer.
“Some match related data such as the speed of a shot or the height of a jump are more interesting for fans and media than for us, but of course, we have an eye on the running distance.”
A more in-depth media experience for fans
Journalists and other media also make the most of the data provided by Kinexon during the EHF EURO, using it to enhance the handball experience for readers and viewers.
“Fans have shown a real interest in these data, as they are eager to compare their favourite players and to know even more about the game. Statistics are not only a trend — they are something that provides a more complete experience to our reader,” says Benoit Conta, a French journalist specialised in handball.
Not only are these data useful for the handball fans to understand their favourite sport, journalists are quite positive that there is appeal for strangers to handball as well. With these kinds of statistics already available in football, basketball or athletics, curiosity might bring other fans to handball.
“With the data from Kinexon, it becomes clear how the load of the players within a team is spread. Furthermore, the speed of handball players during fast breaks can be seen, so that you can also draw comparisons to other sports” says Christian Stein, a German journalist writing for handball-world.com.
The Men’s EHF EURO 2022 will be another opportunity for the handball community, both fans and specialists, to use this data.
“Nowadays, the fans want to know everything about their favourite players, so it feels like statistics are an endless possibility for us journalists to provide never-read-before stories,” concludes Benoit Conta.