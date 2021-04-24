UH10934
First meeting of the new EHF Executive Committee

The newly elected EHF Executive Committee came together for its first meeting right after the end of EHF Congress 2021 in Vienna.

It was the opportunity for the body’s new members, Methods Commission chairperson Pedro Sequeira (POR) and members Francisco V. Blazquez Garcia (ESP), Franjo Bobinac (SLO) and Bente Aksnes (NOR), to introduce themselves, and for the entire EXEC to set the path for the next four years and start the talks for an initial task distribution.

The two stakeholder representatives, Gerd Butzeck from the Professional Handball Board and Nodjialem Myaro from the Women’s Handball Board, will stay in their positions until they are either confirmed or new representatives are nominated.

The representative of the new Nations Board will be nominated once the body has constituted itself.

The committee’s next meeting is scheduled for 10 and 11 June in Germany, on the eve of the EHF FINAL4 Men in Cologne.

The EHF Executive Committee for the years 2021 to 2025

  • President: Michael Wiederer (AUT)
  • 1st Vice President: Predrag Boskovic (MNE)
  • Vice President Finances: Henrik La Cour (DEN)
  • Chairperson Competitions Commission: Bozidar Djurkovic (SRB)
  • Chairperson Methods Commission: Pedro Sequeira (POR)
  • Chairperson Beach Handball Commission: Gabriella Horvath (HUN)
  • Member 1: Stefan Lövgren (SWE)
  • Member 2: Francisco V. Blazquez Garcia (ESP)
  • Member 3: Franjo Bobinac (SLO)
  • Additional representative: Bente Aksnes (NOR)
  • Representative Professional Handball Board: via PHB
  • Representative Women's Handball Board: via WHB
  • Representative Nations Board: via NB

 

