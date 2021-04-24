Israel target return to EHF EURO after 20 years

But under Butenko — and thanks to a youth project together with the German Handball Federation and German club VfL Gummersbach — things have changed. Israel’s former youth national team, with 14 players and coach Damir Eklic, stayed in Germany throughout 2016/2017, playing many friendly matches with German youth Bundesliga teams and facing the German youth national team.

The players became stronger and gained experience, and six of them — Yoav Lumbroso, Yonatan Dayan, Lior Gurman, Tomer Bodenheimer, Snir Natsia and Ofir Cohen — are now part of the men’s national team and, except Cohen, play for clubs abroad.

Dayan (Rimpar) and Natsia (Großwallstadt) play for clubs in the German second division, while Danielo Mosindi is with first Bundesliga side Erlangen. Others play in France and some in Switzerland, and the most experienced star among the current Israel squad, Pomeranz, is contracted by Spanish side Puerto Sagunto. A total of nine players are signed by foreign clubs — a development that handball in Israel had been waiting on for a long time.

“Our team has made a significant progress in the past few years as a result of the experience Israeli players gained while playing in the various European leagues. Our team believes in its abilities and does not give up easily, a fact we have proven in Tel Aviv while facing stronger teams than us,” says Butenko, who has high hopes for the four upcoming EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers.

“Our schedule is very tight next week but we will do the best we can under the circumstances. We are especially determined to do the best we can in our home games, where we hope to score points. Our first mission is against Lithuania, and we will come to get the points. After this match, we will prepare for the rest of our matches,” concludes Butenko.