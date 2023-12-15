First MOTW dates for 2024 are locked in

In round 9 on 7 January at 14:00 CET, the MOTW cameras will be in Denmark for Ikast Handball's meeting with last year's finalists FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria as they both try to stay in the hunt for top two places in group B.

On 13 January at 18:00 CET, the spotlight returns to three-time champions Vipers Kristiansand as they meet early pacesetters Krim Mercator Ljubljana. The two teams are currently sat in mid-table in group B with identical records; let's see if that is still the case when they meet in round 10.

Focus turns to group A for round 11, when DVSC Schaeffler welcome Odense Handbold to Hungary on 20 January (16:00 CET). Odense will be hoping to have maintained their good form from 2023, while DVSC's mission for 2024 is to not get dragged down into the bottom two.

All MOTW games are streamed live on EHFTV with English commentary and receive extensive coverage, including exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, across all EHF Champions League social media channels as well as on the live blog running each matchday on eurohandball.com.

Upcoming MOTW – EHF Champions League Women

Round 9 | Ikast Handball vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria – 07.01.2024

Round 10 | Vipers Kristiansand vs RK Krim Mercator – 13.01.2024

Round 11 | DVSC Schaeffler vs Odense Handbold – 20.01.2024

The Machineseeker EHF Champions League will return in February after the conclusion of the Men's EHF EURO 2024. Match of the Week dates for the men's competition will be announced at a later date.

Photo: Orloci Zsuzsanna