This is me: Elohim Prandi

This is when I understood I was ready to play at the highest possible level. That sports was going to be my life and that I wanted to be the best I could ever do, both with my club and my national team.
And if you ask me what competition is the most on my radar, I would say the EHF Champions League. And not just because I am talking to you EHF guys, but because…I’d say because winning a competition with your club feels even more massive than anything else.
And it would mean a lot more winning it with Paris, as the club has never done it before. To be among the first to put the club on top of Europe would be everything; winning the Champions League with Paris would mean writing history of the competition, but also of your club.
But I know it will come someday, I don’t put myself under any additional pressure, there is already enough from the outside.
Pressure is one of the things I have learnt how to handle in the past few years. “What are the other things?”, you would say. I have understood that you can’t be everybody’s friend, and that some people will like you, some will love you it, and some won’t. And that’s OK.
As long as my family is around me, then that’s fine. Matteo, my brother, Benjamin, my stepdad, they are with me wherever I go, and that is the most important thing.
I have learnt that life can go away in the blink of an eye, and I cherish it now more than ever.
It took me a while to understand that, and to be happy with who I am. But I am at peace.
Elohim Prandi
December 2023