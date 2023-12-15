For all the skills one has to learn to become a better handball player, it sometimes comes down to experiences in everyday life to make you the player – and person – you are. Ask Elohim Prandi. The Paris Saint-Germain Handball star and France national team key player has bravely battled his way through life challenges. He shares his life and career journey with us in his own words.

THIS IS ME: Elohim Prandi

It can take a while for someone to be happy with where he is at.

It can take years, even. For me, it took me almost 25 years to be at peace with who I am and where I am. Better late than never, I guess…

Things were not easy for me from the start. In my childhood, I did not miss anything. My mother, Mezuela, was always there for me.

I can warn you, I will speak a lot about her through the journey you and I make together. Because she is the most special person in my life. She is my soulmate, my best friend, the one that I turn to when I need advice and the first one to put me back in my place.

As a mother, she was there to take care of me and protect me in any way. She wanted me to create and walk my own path, to make my own errors so I could grow up as a person.

Even on the sports side, she is the one that I turn to for advice every time.