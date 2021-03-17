First step towards 2022 revealed for 11 nations

11 nations discovered their opponents for qualification phase 1 of the Women’s EHF EURO 2022, following Wednesday morning's draw event at the EHF Office in Vienna.

This is the first step on the road to the championship held in Slovenia, North Macedonia and Montenegro in December 2022, with three places in the qualifiers (phase 2) up for grabs.

In group 1, Portugal and Kosovo will be favourites to progress against Luxembourg, who exited at this stage in 2020 qualification and newcomers Cyprus.

Greece will be aiming to emulate their achievement of qualifying from this stage two years ago, having been drawn in group 2 together with Italy, Latvia and Bosnia Herzegovina, who are back in international handball after a 10-year absence.

Faroe Islands almost caused a sensation during the EHF EURO 2020 qualifiers when they led Romania 12:11 at half-time, before falling 25:20. They must overcome Israel and Finland in group 3 if they are to have another shot at the more-heralded teams.

The winner of each group will advance to the EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers starting in October 2021.

Group 1

Portugal

Kosovo

Luxembourg

Cyprus

Group 2

Greece

Italy

Bosnia Herzegovina

Latvia

Group 3

Faroe Islands

Israel

Finland

The organising rights for the tournaments have been granted to row 1 (Faroe Islands, Portugal, Greece), followed by row 2 (Italy, Kosovo, Israel), then row 3 (Finland, Luxembourg, Bosnia Herzegovina) and finally row 4 (Cyprus, Latvia).

Qualification phase one will take place between 31 May and 6 June 2021.