In round 3 of the EHF Champions League, the top teams in each group face different challenges: While Flensburg have their home match against Porto ahead, Barça will visit last week’s surprise team, Nantes, in the Match of the Week.

In group A, Flensburg are the leaders and would like to remain so by winning their third game in a row, against Porto. Combining with last season, the German team have the opportunity to add a seventh consecutive victory to their series.

Down the table, this week will be the chance for the likes of PSG, Szeged and Vardar to finally take their first points and get their machines going.

In group B, four former Barça players in Nantes’ squad are eager to defeat their previous teammates. Aalborg and Veszprém also have to withstand away matches, while Kiel want to strike back at Celje.

GROUP A

HC Meshkov Brest (BLR) vs Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA)

Wednesday 30 September, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV.com

both teams lost last week, as Meshkov Brest were defeated in Porto while PSG were eclipsed at home by a determined Flensburg

PSG put themselves back on the right track this weekend, beating Brest 34:31 in the French league

Brest also won this weekend, 43:27 against Rguor Sbornaya

Meshkov are one of the few teams to have beaten Paris in the last seasons. In the Champions League 2017/18 group phase, they took the two points at home with a 29:28 win

Marko Panic (Meshkov Brest) is currently second in the top scorer ranking with 15 goals; just one less than Aleix Gomez (Barça)

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs FC Porto (POR)

Wednesday 30 September, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV.com

the two clubs have never met in European cup competitions

Flensburg are currently top of the table with two wins, against Kielce and Paris Saint-Germain. Porto opened their record last week at home against Meshkov Brest

Flensburg lost the German Super Cup final to THW Kiel (24:28) over the past weekend

Hampus Wanne (Flensburg) is the Champions League’s fourth top scorer with 13 goals, while Antonio Areia is joint 11th with 10 goals scored

MOL-Pick Szeged (HUN) vs HC Vardar 1961 (MKD)

Thursday 1 October, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV.com

Szeged only won two of the five confrontations they played at home against Vardar – one in 2004 (25:18) and the second in 2019, in the Champions League quarter-finals (29:25)

in overall history, Vardar lost just twice to Szeged, winning six of the 10 games the two teams played

both teams are bottom of the table at the moment, as Szeged lost their only game so far in Kielce last week and Vardar suffered two defeats in their first two matches

Elverum Handball (NOR) vs Lomza Vive Kielce (POL)

Thursday 1 October, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV.com

both team’s top scorers netted 10 times in the first games of the Champions League 2020/21: Alexander Blonz (Elverum – 10 goals vs Porto) and Alex Dujshebaev (Kielce – two goals vs Flensburg; eight vs Szeged)

Elverum and Kielce have never played against each other in European competitions

Elverum did not play their game last week against Vardar, while Kielce opened their record with a home win against Szeged

this will be the first occasion for Sigvaldi Gudjonsson, who transferred from Elverum to Kielce last summer, to play against his former team

GROUP B

HC Motor (UKR) vs Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN)

Wednesday 30 September, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV.com

Veszprém have won both group matches (at Nantes and at home against Zagreb), with the latest being their 200th victory in EHF Champions League history

Motor have only won one (in 2014) of six duels against Veszprém so far. Three times, Veszprém have scored more than 40 goals against the Ukrainian side

in their domestic league, Veszprém have won all five matches so far. Last weekend, they beat Oroszhazi 37:20

Motor top the table in the Ukrainian Superleague, with four points from two matches

Motor’s Aidenas Malasinskas is currently the fifth top scorer of the EHF Champions League

HC PPD Zagreb (CRO) vs Aalborg Håndbold (DEN)

Wednesday 23 September, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV.com

Aalborg are the surprise team of 2020/21 so far, with four points from the first two matches, having beaten Celje and Motor

Zagreb still wait for their first point after defeats to Kiel and at Veszprém

the sides have only clashed twice before, with each team winning their home match in the 2019/20 group phase

Aalborg have a clean record of five victories in the Danish league, including a 31:24 result at Sonderjyske last weekend

Aalborg’s Magnus Jensen (11) and Jonas Samuelsson (12) both scored more than 10 goals in the first two matches

Zagreb have only scored 46 goals so far, less than all other teams to have already played two matches

RK Celje Pivovarna Laško (SLO) vs THW Kiel (GER)

Thursday 1 October, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV.com

the teams are meeting for the 11th time in this competition. Kiel have won six duels, Celje three. Celje’s last home victory against THW dates back to 2012

Celje have lost both previous group matches (against Aalborg and at Barça), while Kiel started victorious at Zagreb before being surprisingly defeated on home ground by Nantes, 27:35

the clash is a homecoming for THW’s Slovenian centre back Miha Zarabec, who played for Celje from 2014 to 2017

Celje are on top of the Slovenian league after four wins from four matches. Kiel will start their Bundesliga campaign next weekend, but have already won the Super Cup, beating Flensburg 28:24 in the final

THW still have to replace IHF World Player Niklas Landin and left back Nikola Bilyk after surgeries. They have just extended the contract of coach Filip Jicha until 2023

MOTW: HBC Nantes (FRA) vs Barça (ESP)

Thursday 1 October, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV.com