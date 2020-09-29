EHF European League is ready to rumble

Tough. Intense. Competitive. They are just three words to describe the brand-new EHF European League which enters its next exciting phase this week.

The remaining qualification matches in the men’s competition are set to come to their conclusion as teams fight to win their place in Thursday’s all-important group phase draw.

For the triumphant clubs that progress, the hard work will have only just begun. What lies in wait are a dozen of some of Europe’s most feared clubs who have been seeded to take their place in what is shaping up to be a fascinating group phase.

No easy games guaranteed

Just one look at the 12 clubs already in the hat for Thursday’s draw is enough to whet the appetite. With the likes of 2002 EHF Champions League winners SC Magdeburg, Ademar Leon, the two-time Cup Winners’ Cup holders, and Dinamo Bucuresti – who were unbeaten in the previous EHF Champions League season – the group stage is going to be a battle of epic proportions.

Thursday’s unmissable draw will be live at 11:00 CEST on EHFTV, the EHF European League Facebook page and on the Home of Handball YouTube channel.

The teams who make it through from the final round of qualification will join the following clubs in the group phase draw: SC Magdeburg, USAM Nîmes Gard, ABANCA Ademar León, Grundfos Tatabánya KC, Orlen Wisła Płock, Kadetten Schaffhausen, Alingsås HK, Dinamo Bucuresti, HC Eurofarm Pelister, Chekhovskie medvedi, Beşiktaş Aygaz, Tatran Prešov.

Pure passion

The EHF European League, which was launched as part of the rebranding process in the summer, is the newly established second tier club competition which comes with a new format – and a new corporate identity.

The new, orange-coloured logo is an abstract version of the letter ‘E’, rotating around the sides of a pentagon – the shape which is referenced through all club competitions.

In its appearance, the logo and brand sound symbolise the energy, toughness and intensity that transform from the action on court and the performance of the teams to the visual presentation of the new competition.

With the men’s qualification phase reaching its dramatic climax on Wednesday, the next helping of memorable moments from the competition will be served on 10/11 October with the opening round of women’s qualification matches. And we can’t wait.