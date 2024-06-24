Microsoftteams

Five countries grab titles at the European Masters 2024

24 June 2024, 12:00

Six teams from five countries were crowned champions in Paredes, Portugal, at the 18th edition of the European Masters tournament. Spain was the only nation that featured winners in two different categories: women 33+ and men 50+.

For a third consecutive year, a Portuguese team grabs the title in the men 35+ category.

It was an intense weekend in Portugal, as 40 teams participated in the European Masters 2024 Handball Championships in six different men's and women's age categories. The competition concluded on Sunday, 23 June, when this year's champions were crowned in each category.

Three national derbies took place in Sunday's finals, as Danish teams FIF Fredriksberg and Lynge Uggeloese met in the women's 43+ category, while the men's 35+ and 50+ competitions featured a Portuguese clash and a Spanish duel, respectively. 

The weekend brought a double celebration for Spain in Paredes after becoming the only nation with two winning teams: Maristas Algemesi and BM Granada Veteranos. The same as last year, a Portuguese team was dominant in the men's 35+ category, after FC Porto Vintage grabbed a narrow win against their domestic rivals ABC/Manabola.

In the men 45+ tournament, Masters Handball SVK grabbed a hard-fought victory against Masters Handball SVK to win the title, while Ukrainian side Odesa established a six-goal gap against CAT +45 to win the men 55+ trophy.

 

Handball finals at 2024 European Masters Games:

Women 33+

Angyalok (HUN) vs Maristas Algemesi (ESP) 15:21

Women 43+

FIF Fredriksberg (DEN) vs Lynge Uggeloese (DEN) 9:8

Men 35+

FC Porto Vintage (POR) vs ABC/Manabola (POR) 19:18

Men 45+

Masters Porto (POR) vs Masters Handball SVK (SVK) 14:17

Men 50+

Handbol Sant Fost (ESP) vs BM Granada Veteranos (ESP) 10:11

Men 55+

CAT +45 (ESP) vs Odesa (UKR) 6:12

All results for the four days of the competition are available here . For more information regarding the competition, check out the official website and the Instagram page.

